Ryan Newman wins first race of North Wilkesboro Speedway revival in Tour Type Modifieds

Two years ago, Kevin Harvick was practically automatic when he and his team came to the racetrack, winning a total of nine times in 2020. Then, the winning stopped for 65 straight races and almost two full years -- until today, when the 46-year-old from Bakersfield, Calif. took advantage of a timely late-race caution to bring him from the brink of playoff elimination to another chance to race for a championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO