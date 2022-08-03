ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Spinka: Change will only come with board in Sun City

Sun City Independent
In response to Mr. Marone’s letter to the editor (“Residents must be part of solution,” Sun City Independent, July 20, 2022), I agree with much of what you are saying. However, I have to disagree with some of your premise.

About 10 years ago, I ran for the board. I attended almost every open meeting. By November of that year, I came to the conclusion that if you had a difference of opinion with the majority of the board or came up with an idea of your own, you would be shot down. Those members knew better and if they didn’t, the property manager did. Your opinion or idea wasn’t even worth discussing. That’s when I decided to support the other three members. At least, they would be elected.

As long as only 3-4 members are elected every year, the majority of the board would still control every function of every rec center. Those “newbies” who paid there dues and didn’t buck the majority would eventually be promoted to officers.

Most of us long-term residents have figured this out and, therefore, have given up trying to change things that cannot be changed — unless the bylaws change. If the majority of the board is not changed, then nothing will change.

Barry Spinka

Sun City


Sun City, AZ
A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

