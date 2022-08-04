This huge warehouse would be partly in Gainesville, partly in Oakwood

A 260,000-square-foot warehouse may be coming to Mountain View Road at Old Oakwood Road, straddling Gainesville and Oakwood. (Provided by City of Gainesville)

A 260,000-square-foot warehouse may be coming to Mountain View Road at Old Oakwood Road, straddling Gainesville and Oakwood.

A tenant isn’t named in Gainesville planning documents.

The warehouse would be on 17 acres stretching from Mountain View Road to Old Oakwood, with access for employees and truck deliveries planned off both roads.

The Mountain View side of the development would be next to a Family Dollar store and the Old Oakwood side would be across from a plant, Hydro Extrusion North America.

West of the development are numerous homes along Mountain View Road, a key West Hall artery that runs to Lake Lanier. Old Oakwood also is a busy roadway, running south from Mountain View to Mundy Mill Road.

Also nearby is the 604-acre Mundy Mill multi-use development approved in 2004, where “there are multiple phases of single-family homes, apartments and townhomes built or under construction, as well as the existing Mundy Mill Learning Academy elementary school,” planning documents state.

Developer CA Industrial Holdings, which couldn’t be reached for comment, is seeking a change in the planned unit development zoning now designated for the 17 acres. Current zoning allows for up to 170,000 square feet of industrial/office/warehouse space.

The developer plans to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the request.

An unusual aspect of the development is that 210,000 square feet of the building would be in Gainesville city limits and 50,000 would be in Oakwood.

“The proposed project will require an intergovernmental agreement defining the permitting authority and services to develop across the two jurisdictions,” the Gainesville document states.

Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said he is aware of the project even though Oakwood hasn’t spoken yet with Gainesville about it.

The portion that would be in Oakwood is in a zoning category that allows warehouses.

White said Oakwood has received a draft of the intergovernmental agreement, and that he and Oakwood’s city attorney would review it before sending it to Oakwood’s mayor and council “for review, comment and/or approval.”

Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board

What: Proposed 260,000-square-foot warehouse off Mountain View and Old Oakwood roads

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9

Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway