Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville

Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Just after 9:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO Deputies were called to John J.Doyle Elementary School in Porterville for a report of a theft that occurred over the weekend. Through video surveillance, deputies found that a man and a woman entered the school property and stole a large 40 x 30 sun canopy. The canopy was covering a section of the children’s playground. The man and woman loaded the canopy into their truck and left.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO