Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville

crimevoice.com
Two in Custody for Stealing Kids Playground Canopy, Deputies Recover in Time for School
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Just after 9:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO Deputies were called to John J.Doyle Elementary School in Porterville for a report of a theft that occurred over the weekend. Through video surveillance, deputies found that a man and a woman entered the school property and stole a large 40 x 30 sun canopy. The canopy was covering a section of the children’s playground. The man and woman loaded the canopy into their truck and left.
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
Man wanted for double murder in Riverside arrested in Tulare
A Riverside man wanted for double murder has been arrested in Tulare. Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 40-year-old Joseph Ficher.
KMPH.com
27 without home due to structure fires in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — 27 people are now without a home due to a fire that spread to multiple structures in Tulare County. The Tulare County Fire Department responded to the call on Thursday in the City of Richgrove. The number of houses damaged was not disclosed but the...
At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
1 Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Highway 99 on Friday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m on Friday morning. The incident involved one car and one occupant. The victim was [..]
Bakersfield Now
Man identified in deadly Hwy 58 crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near South Union Ave and East Brundage Lane Thursday night was identified, according to authorities. Just before 10:30 p.m. the department received a report of a solo vehicle crash on S. Union Avenue and E. Brundage Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near the S. Union overpass.
500 fentanyl pills seized in Tulare County investigation, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – 500 fentanyl pills and two pounds of methamphetamine were seized by investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released Thursday. The seized items were part of a three-week-long narcotic and fentanyl investigation which also resulted in the arrest of two people. Officials say 42-year-old Sergio Luis […]
Marmot Fire: Containment on Tulare County wildfire jumps to 90%
The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday southeast of Three Rivers and spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
Man in crash near Centennial High, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Corner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Centennial High School on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Bishop […]
Suspect in deadly East Bakersfield shooting may have lured victim outside: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Messages sent between a man fatally shot in East Bakersfield two years ago and the man charged with his murder indicate the suspect lured the victim into an alley where shots were fired, according to court documents. Matthew Torres, 27, arrested in Plano, Tex. last month and extradited to Kern County, […]
1 dead after crash on Highway 99
A man died at the hospital after crashing into a parked semi-truck along the shoulder of Highway 99 early Friday morning, according to CHP.
Woman killed in Union Avenue motel shooting identified
Coroner's officials say Sabrina Shelton was the woman who died after being shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
Man shot self during standoff with BPD, in stable condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning. BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to […]
One person dead following firey crash in Delano
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger collided with another car at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and caught fire. It happened at the intersection of Garces Highway and Melcher Road.
SFGate
Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
Greyhound bus crash investigation begins in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A CHP investigation has begun after a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to Sacramento crashed early Wednesday morning, sending multiple people to the hospital. The crash took place around 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 99, near Avenue 264 between the cities of Tulare and Visalia. Officers […]
