Chesterfield County, VA

Channelocity

The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage

Arlington, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students prepare to go back to school, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Chesterfield County, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Virginia State
Chesterfield County, VA
Virginia Business
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
kentuckytoday.com

CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market. CryptoFederacy, Henry’s newest venture,...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Source of the Spring

Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid

Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE

