Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
The Cost of Living in Virginia
(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
Arlington, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students prepare to go back to school, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits to be loaded on cards Aug. 16
The Department of Social Services (DSS) announced it received federal approval to extend the emergency benefits another month.
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market. CryptoFederacy, Henry’s newest venture,...
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
Virginia made $30.2 million in profits from July Mega Million drawing
ROANOKE, Va. – While many people in Virginia tried their luck at last week’s Mega Million jackpot, Virginia’s schools were the only ones to come out on top. That’s because 100% of the profits from lottery tickets sold in Virginia go towards kindergarten through Grade 12 education.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend
Don't miss your chance to stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Make the most out of Virginia’s sales tax holiday
During the 2022 sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
