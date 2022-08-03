ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
Ellen Barkin: Johnny Depp Has Always Been Violent

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial wrapped up over a month ago with Depp being awarded $10.35 million in damages. But the case continues to make headlines for a number of reasons. The trial and its outcome remain hot topics of debate on social media, especially in the wake of...
