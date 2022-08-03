ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
isthmus.com

Madison’s top cop drives a Tesla

Forget the boxy, gas-guzzling Ford Interceptor or Crown Vic. When Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes needs to head into the community he drives an unmarked, fully electric 2021 Model 3 Tesla outfitted with undercover light bars and a siren. “The Tesla is a great vehicle for the chief. It can...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy