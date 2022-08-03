ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why HBO Max Removed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies, with More to Come

By Tony Maglio
HBO Max has removed at least a half-dozen Warner Bros. movies made specifically for HBO Max , IndieWire has confirmed — and more cuts are coming.

“Moonshot” starring Cole Sprouse and Zach Braff, “Superintelligence” starring Melissa McCarthy (and written by her husband Ben Falcone), the 2020 remake of “The Witches,” “An American Pickle” starring Seth Rogen, “Locked Down” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway, and Sundance title “ Charm City Kings ” were the ones noticeably scrubbed from HBO Max over the past few months. Also permanently benched was LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s “House Party” reboot, which was slated to premiere July 28 on HBO Max but was never released.

A person with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire the six movies in question, as first discussed on a Reddit thread and reported by Variety , are part of a long list of films and series being pulled off HBO Max and Discovery+ as Warner Bros. Discovery executives prepare to turn two SVOD (subscriber video on-demand) services into one. The content being targeted for removal tends to be shows and movies that are not performing on the service but have an opportunity for a partial write off.

Content costs can be amortized — or assigned a cost that gets recognized by an entity across multiple years — over the program or film’s expected lifetime. If years on that timeline remain, a company can remove that asset from distribution and use its remaining cost balance to offset taxable income elsewhere. (There’s also a non-monetary perk of cleaning house, according to our source: The service may be more likely to not overwhelm subscribers with content choices.)

The accounting practice is not a new one, but it’s under the microscope at the moment — especially given the “Batgirl” bombshell . On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to straight-up cancel the release of the completed (save some reshoots), straight-to-streaming movie “ Batgirl ” shocked Hollywood. With options to release the Leslie Grace-starring DC Comics movie on Max as planned, or to invest tens of millions more and pivot to theatrical, David Zaslav chose neither. So you’ll never see that movie, which included the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, and Zaslav’s accountants probably didn’t see their families for weeks, figuring that one out.

The scrubbing of streaming movies from HBO Max is another example of differentiating strategies between new boss Zaslav and old boss Jason Kilar. Zaslav, who oversees the entirety of Warner Bros. Discovery, has the unenviable (and self-imposed, to some extent) task of identifying $3 billion in cost-savings synergies between his now-merged former company Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia. Kilar was shown the door immediately, as were some of his projects ( remember CNN+? ) and his streaming-centric approach.

Kilar was so enamored with the possibilities of streaming that he ordered all 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical releases to go day-and-date with HBO Max. The decision, which of course counted Covid and the recovering box office as a factor, was not a popular one among movie exhibitors and talent. At the end of Kilar’s run, HBO and HBO Max combined for nearly 77 million subscribers. Zaslav’s Discovery+ had 24 million subs at the time.

The person we spoke with for this story said streaming-exclusive Warner Bros. movies are not disproportionately targeted for removal from HBO Max. And certainly not all will be scrubbed: Take the “Father of the Bride” remake, for example. The Andy Garcia-Gloria Estefan version has done well on HBO Max, so stay on HBO Max it shall. Media analysts — and the just media — will get an explanation of the strategy during Thursday afternoon’s Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings conference call, we’re told.

Clu Gulager, Horror Character Actor and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Star, Dead at 93

Clu Gulager, the character actor who famously played Burt in "The Return of the Living Dead" and Mr. Walsh in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" among hundreds of other credits, has died at the age of 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928. His legal name was William Martin Gulager, but he received the Cherokee nickname "Clu" at a young age because his middle name is Martin and purple martins are often referred to as "clu-clu birds." Gulager made his screen acting debut in a 1955 episode of "Omnibus,"...
‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, "The Sandman" never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service's massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn't tricky enough, the first season can't settle on a...
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in "Joker: Folie à Deux" in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin's "Cheek to Cheek." The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix's deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is now slated for an October...
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star

Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include "1883" and "Dark Winds"; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of "Reservation Dogs." The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: "Little Girl") and, more recently, she's had lead roles on TV series "Roswell, New Mexico" and "Legion" and parts in films "The Marksman" and "The Ice Road." But in Dan Trachtenberg's clever "Predator" prequel...
Keanu Reeves to Star in ‘Devil in the White City’ Hulu Series for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

It's been a long road through the Hollywood development process, but Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson's "The Devil in the White City" is looking closer than ever to materializing. Hulu is officially moving forward with a television series based on the bestselling book, with Keanu Reeves on board to play the lead role and Scorsese and DiCaprio serving as executive producers. "Castle Rock" co-creator Sam Shaw will serve as showrunner, with Todd Field directing the series. Hulu announced the news on Thursday as part of the Television Critics Association's...
Donald Glover Defends ‘Atlanta’ Against Criticism It’s Only for White People: ‘Kind of Whack to Me’

Much of the FX series "Atlanta" has been about exposing the performativity of white "woke" advocacy — but Donald Glover's experimental show has not been immune to criticisms that it's only for white people. During the ongoing summer Television Critics' Association press tour, creator/star Glover defended the series against those very criticisms, saying that he does this "shit for the people." "I do a lot of this shit for the people," Glover said. "So if you're sitting there being like, 'Oh, this is misogynoir,' I'm wondering why you think that and why you think I...
Here Are All the Backstories for Those ‘Bullet Train’ Star Cameos

[Editor's note: The following story contains spoilers for "Bullet Train."] David Leitch's "Bullet Train" cast is packed with big names — including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny — but it's a bit of a treat to see it cram in so many major cameos. Based on the Kōtarō Isaka's novel "Maria Beetle" (published in English as "Bullet Train"), the film follows Pitt's "Ladybug," a trained assassin dispatched for one job on the eponymous bullet train who finds that things are not at...
‘Bullet Train’ $30 Million Opening Can’t Sustain Summer Box-Office Surge

August is the month when schools reopen and the doldrums of September loom; the further we go into the August, the smaller the box office becomes. Even so, it usually brings in about two-thirds of July, which is often the biggest month of the year. So when "Bullet Train" (Sony) opens to $30 million domestic, it's cause for concern — especially since the next film with similar potential is likely Warner Bros. Discovery's "Black Adam," which opens October 21. "Bullet Train," budgeted at $90 million pre-marketing, will need a strong multiple to support profitability...
David Zaslav Names ‘The Flash’ Among Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Great DC Films Coming Up’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav stunned listeners to Thursday's Q2 earnings call when he seemed to confirm that "The Flash" will still be released, unlike poor unfortunate "Batgirl," which the company shelved this week to have a tax writeoff. The announcement is stunning given star Ezra Miller's rolling public meltdown, which goes far beyond the norm for even a troubled star and includes multiple arrests and allegations of abuse, grooming, and assault. "We have some great DC films coming up: 'Black Adam,' 'Shazam,' and 'Flash,'" Zaslav said, in response to a question about the...
Why ‘Batgirl’ Proves That Filmmakers Shouldn’t Be Hollywood Lab Rats (Column)

In all the hubbub around Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming updates this week, nobody bothered to note that we've been here before. This isn't first time a version of the company — or at least a version of it — killed off a finished project for the sake of a write-off with no regard for its creators. Of course, it's hard to look at the past when much there is to ponder in the present: "Batgirl" won't come out but the scandal-ridden "Flash" somehow will; older HBO Max titles have been quietly booted from the...
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Even Shines in an Action-Packed Star Vehicle that Goes Nowhere Fast

If "Bullet Train" is one of the worst movies that Brad Pitt has ever starred in — better than "Troy," but a hair short of "The Mexican" — this big shiny nothing of a blockbuster is also a remarkable testament to the actor's batting average over the last 30 years, and some of the best evidence we have as to why he's been synonymous with the movies themselves for that entire time. Because that's the thing about movie stars, and why the last of them still matter in a franchise-mad world where characters...
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to Open the 2022 New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival has announced that Noah Baumbach's "White Noise" will open the 60th edition of the festival on September 30. The film, which stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle, will make its North American premiere at the festival. Ahead of NYFF, the long-in-the-works Don DeLillo adaptation is also set to open the Venice International Film Festival on August 31. Adapting the 1985 postmodern classic, the film follows a renowned professor of Hitler studies at a U.S. liberal arts college (Adam Driver) who, along with his fourth wife (Greta Gerwig)...
Daniels Ink Five-Year Deal with Universal After ‘Everything Everywhere’ Success

Get ready for Daniels to be behind everything, everywhere all at once. The directing duo that helmed A24's record-breaking multiverse film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" officially confirmed an exclusive five-year deal with Universal. Their producer, Jonathan Wang, is also part of the partnership. Daniels, comprised of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, similarly followed in Jordan Peele's footsteps after the "Nope" filmmaker inked a five-year deal with Universal in 2019 after working with the studio for his Oscar-winning directorial debut, "Get Out." IndieWire previously advocated for more first-look deals akin to Peele's arrangement in editor Eric...
Warner Bros. Scrapping ‘Batgirl’: Test Screening Scores Were Poor but Not Without Precedent

Updated: Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah responded to Warner Bros.' decision to shelve "Batgirl" via an Instagram statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," the duo said. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah." The statement continued, "Our amazing cast and crew did...
Tatiana Maslany, ‘She-Hulk’ Team Defend Marvel VFX Artists Over CGI Problems, Alleged Workplace Issues

The "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" team is coming to the defense of allegedly overworked Marvel visual effects artists saddled with the rigors of the MCU and also criticisms of bad CGI. During the summer TCA press tour ahead of the Disney+ series premiere on August 18, Tatiana Maslany, writer/creator Jessica Gao, and director Kat Coiro say they stand with any VFX artists who are feeling "pressured." "I feel incredibly, like, deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to...
‘Atlanta’ Final Season Trailer: Donald Glover’s Daring Series Comes to an Existential End

"Atlanta" is about to change for good. Donald Glover confirmed that the fourth and final season of his hit FX series "Atlanta" will be set in its namesake city after a Season 3 voyage across Europe. The teaser for Season 4 hinted that Earn (Glover) finds some type of happily ever after with his on-again, off-again love interest Van (Zazie Beetz) while putting out fires from international rap star Alfred aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and pal Darius (LaKeith Stanfield). "Atlanta" creator, writer, producer, director, and star Glover revealed during the 2022 TCAs that...
Is ‘Marcel the Shell’ Animated Enough for the Oscars?

A24's acclaimed stop-motion/live-action hybrid "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" could be the wild card in the animated feature Oscar race — going up against such early favorites as Pixar's "Turning Red," Disney's "Strange World," and Netflix's two stop-motion behemoths: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" and Henry Selick's "Wendell & Wild" (the latter being the lone animated feature premiering at TIFF). And why not? The feature debut from director Dean Fleischer Camp (adapting a series of shorts he created with "Marcel" star Jenny Slate), has been embraced by critics for its charm, wit, inventive stop-motion,...
Nicole Kidman Will Remain the Face of AMC Theatres for Another Year

That "indescribable feeling" isn't going anywhere. For many regular moviegoers who live near an AMC theater, one of the more unexpected surprises of the past year was seeing Nicole Kidman in a wholesome spot that airs before each movie. After a multi-year pandemic deprived many cinephiles of their favorite pastime, seeing a beloved actress wax poetic about the feeling of being "not just entertained, but somehow reborn together" was a quaint way of welcoming the movies back into our lives. The video was a hit with fans, and apparently, Nicole Kidman and the top...
Already Finished ‘Batgirl’ Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery, Won’t Hit HBO Max or Theaters

Warner Bros.' "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" may be plagued with off-screen drama, but there is one DC movie suffering a more conclusive fate: the upcoming "Batgirl." The Warner Bros. Discovery film will be shelved indefinitely, a Warner Bros. representative confirmed to IndieWire. "Batgirl" was to star Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") in the title role, with J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser rounding out the cast. The film was originally set for an HBO Max release with reports that then Warner Bros. chair Toby Emmerich was considering a theatrical...
‘Better Call Saul’ Just Boasted a Cameo from Kevin McCallister’s Older, Flat-Topped Brother Buzz

Eagle-eyed "Better Call Saul" fans who are also fans of a certain beloved 1990s film franchise might've caught an unexpected cameo: Devin Ratray, who starred as Kevin McCallister's (Macaulay Culkin) older brother Buzz in "Home Alone," appears in Season 6, Episode 11 of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's series, now in its final season. The episode, cannily titled "Breaking Bad," was also noteworthy for finally introducing the long-awaited appearance of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), officially merging the timelines of the AMC original series and this prequel one. But as...
