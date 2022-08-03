Read on www.nwestiowa.com
Kids yoga strikes balance in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—The whole mindfulness aspect wasn’t a big part of it, but come on, it’s yoga for little kids. “If you think I’m going to get them into meditations and poses for 45 minutes, it’s not going to happen,” said instructor Julie McCarty. “Keeping kids entertained is half the battle, and if you can get a little bit of yoga in there, that’s great.”
Working to keep Okoboji blue
Iowa Great Lakes annual lake shore cleanup event on Aug. 6. Grab a trash bag and do your part to keep Okoboji blue. It’s time again for the third annual Lakeshore Cleanup event which will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event is being co-sponsored by Keep...
Osceola County discusses care need
SIBLEY—Trying to balance department needs now with planning has been causing a standstill to moving forward with repairs or replacement of the ambulance garage for the Osceola County Board of Supervisors. On the agenda once again for the meeting Tuesday, July 26, supervisor Mike Schulte requested to table the...
Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer
ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
New Homestead enhances security measures
SIOUX CENTER—Grant funding is helping a Sioux Center entity enhance its campus safety. Six cameras were installed in July around the New Homestead Low Rent Housing Agency’s main campus in Sioux Center. The New Homestead operates under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency...
Roasting Bean adds Wolf’s baked goods
HAWARDEN—Almost a year after opening at 1001 Central Ave., Roasting Bean is adding baked goods to its menu lineup. Owner Maribel Curiel, 26, has enjoyed offering a wide selection of hot and cold coffees since opening Aug. 27, 2021. But earlier in the year, Kayla Wolf, 34, reached out to Curiel about the possibility of using the space for a business she and her mother operate.
