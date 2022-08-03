ROCK VALLEY—The whole mindfulness aspect wasn’t a big part of it, but come on, it’s yoga for little kids. “If you think I’m going to get them into meditations and poses for 45 minutes, it’s not going to happen,” said instructor Julie McCarty. “Keeping kids entertained is half the battle, and if you can get a little bit of yoga in there, that’s great.”

ROCK VALLEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO