Amherst came out of the gates slow against Brecksville-Broadview Heights in the team’s first scrimmage on Aug. 5. Once the Comets settled in, they saw steady improvement. “We started slow. But then, defensively, we settled in and we became a different team. We have to start the same way we finish and that is where we are at,” said Amherst coach Kenny Fritz.

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO