ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Patrón Invites Fans to the #PatronTequilaverse, a Virtual Pop-Up Experience

By Samantha Nelson
AdWeek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Abercrombie to Open New ‘Getaway’-inspired Retail Format

Click here to read the full article. Abercrombie & Fitch will unveil a new retail concept this week — The Getaway — inspired by the sentiments felt before the start of a long weekend. Although the stores will still be called Abercrombie & Fitch, the design is intended to replicate a chic hotel lobby, and the merchandise mix is curated to appeal to the varied needs of a 25- to 35-year-old customer.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The first two stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Fresh Clean Tees Rebrands as Fresh Clean Threads

Click here to read the full article. The name Fresh Clean Tees just isn’t accurate anymore. As the San Diego-based direct-to-consumer men’s brand expanded beyond crewneck T-shirts to include henleys, polos, tank tops, socks and hoodies, it was time to reinvent. Meet Fresh Clean Threads.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreParis Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 InspirationsPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style Fresh Clean Tees began as a hobby project in 2015 in the guest bedroom of the married couple Matthew and Melissa Parvis. The marketing executive and his wife, who has a degree in fashion and worked for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Travelers Want to Go, but Only If Everyone Can Come Along

After years of distanced solitude and staycations, Americans are dusting off their suitcases and showing a renewed interest in travel. In return, major travel and hospitality brands are taking big creative swings with hopes of appealing to a broader audience (think Hilton Hotels, which recently launched its most ambitious global marketing platform in years).
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Guardian

Country diary 1972: changes on the island of Elba

ELBA: With a deft blow of the hoe, the small, nut-brown man broke the earth bank. The water trickled from the mountain stream into the channels he had prepared between the beans and tomatoes growing on the tiny terrace, spilled down among the pumpkins and finally to the vines on the lower slopes. He straightened up, returned my greeting, agreed that with the morning cloud covering Monte Capanne it would be a hot day. I asked him why so many terraces in the area had gone out of cultivation. He shrugged his sturdy shoulders and made a gesture of rubbing thumb and fingers together. There was no money in vines for the small proprietor. Even the success of the red Sangioveto wines could not make his half hectare of vines pay. The work was hard. The young were leaving the island. He pointed down the hill where four elderly people were harvesting oats with a sickle on a pocket-handkerchief of a field. Two old women, bent by labour, were cutting roadside herbage, for their rabbits.
WORLD
AdWeek

How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More

It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy