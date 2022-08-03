Read on www.theverge.com
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
Instagram will soon test ultra-tall photos to match its full-screen reels
Instagram might have halted its controversial redesign, but that doesn’t mean the company plans to stop focusing on full-screen content. During his weekly Ask Me Anything today, CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram will begin testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos “in a week or two.”. “You can have tall...
