ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Estranged boyfriend arrested in murder of LI woman shot at luxury apartment building

By Adam Warner, Juliet Papa
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zio9B_0h3TyGfb00

MINEOLA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- The estranged boyfriend of a woman found shot to death in her luxury Long Island apartment building last weekend was arrested for her murder, police said Wednesday.

Mark E. Small, 55, was arrested Tuesday night in the death of Marivel Estevez, 39, who was discovered dead inside her apartment at The Allure Mineola on Saturday morning.

Small, of Elmont, faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Estevez worked for the company that managed her building. Concerned coworkers called police Friday when she failed to show up at the administrative office.

“She wasn’t answering her phone on Friday, which was highly unusual for her,” said Nassau Det. Capt. Steven Fitzpatrick at a news conference.

Estevez was found shot multiple times in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estevez had recently told friends and family that she was planning to break up with Small and find a new job in Tampa.

“Because this relationship’s going very bad, she wanted to move to Florida,” Fitzpatrick said.

Investigators traced Small through security camera video and the use of his entry fob at the building, which is right across the street from the Nassau County Court House and District Attorney’s Office.

“We have him strapped down to a really tight timeline—that he was the only one with the means and opportunity to have done this,” Fitzpatrick said.

According to police, Small fled the building in Estevez’s car, but he ended up in the hospital after getting into an accident on the Long Island Expressway.

He has since been released from the hospital and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
NBC New York

Menacing Trio Corners 13-Year-Old, Robs Him at Gunpoint: NYPD

Three suspects are wanted by police for a broad daylight armed robbery of a 13-year-old, all over a pair of headphones, authorities said Saturday. The violent midday holdup occurred July 12 in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The department released photos of the perps almost one month after cornering the teen boy on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mineola, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, NY
Elmont, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
City
Mineola, NY
State
Florida State
City
Elmont, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Long Island#Apartment Building#Luxury Apartment#Security Camera#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say

A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested

On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman riding scooter on Manhattan parkway dies after crash, was launched into path of motorcycle

A woman riding a scooter on a Manhattan parkway died after crashing into a divider and then being launched into the path of a motorcycle rider, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was zipping uptown on the gas-powered scooter when she lost control on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police said. She struck the center divider, and the impact launched her into ...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy