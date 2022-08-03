Estranged boyfriend arrested in murder of LI woman shot at luxury apartment building

MINEOLA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- The estranged boyfriend of a woman found shot to death in her luxury Long Island apartment building last weekend was arrested for her murder, police said Wednesday.

Mark E. Small, 55, was arrested Tuesday night in the death of Marivel Estevez, 39, who was discovered dead inside her apartment at The Allure Mineola on Saturday morning.

Small, of Elmont, faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Estevez worked for the company that managed her building. Concerned coworkers called police Friday when she failed to show up at the administrative office.

“She wasn’t answering her phone on Friday, which was highly unusual for her,” said Nassau Det. Capt. Steven Fitzpatrick at a news conference.

Estevez was found shot multiple times in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estevez had recently told friends and family that she was planning to break up with Small and find a new job in Tampa.

“Because this relationship’s going very bad, she wanted to move to Florida,” Fitzpatrick said.

Investigators traced Small through security camera video and the use of his entry fob at the building, which is right across the street from the Nassau County Court House and District Attorney’s Office.

“We have him strapped down to a really tight timeline—that he was the only one with the means and opportunity to have done this,” Fitzpatrick said.

According to police, Small fled the building in Estevez’s car, but he ended up in the hospital after getting into an accident on the Long Island Expressway.

He has since been released from the hospital and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.