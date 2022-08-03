ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School is back. Take a look at Creswell Elementary in Shreveport on the first day.

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Children rushed across the white painted crosswalk at Creswell Elementary School as faculty stood inside the yellow painted hallways anxiously awaiting the chatter of the students on the first day of class.

Caddo Schools welcomed students in grades kindergarten through eight back into the classroom Wednesday for a new school year.

The Shreveport Times joined parish school officials and faculty members at Creswell Elementary as the first bell rang.

Superintendent Lamar Goree welcomed three classrooms full of K-8 students, saying "we are excited about you having a great year."

Principal Alton Dozier said the first day of school is always full of excitement.

"It's good to see our returning students, and it's also good to see our new new faces here that are coming to join the Creswell family," he said.

This year is exciting because all schools will offer in-person learning in Caddo Parish. For the past two years, online learning was part of the mix because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the year where they are all back, everyone is back in person," Goree said. "So, it is an incredible feeling. It is a new beginning and I am really excited to ring the bell on another amazing school year."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

