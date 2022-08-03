Read on www.plumasnews.com
Lassen County News
Vial sworn in as CHP officer
Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
actionnewsnow.com
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
krcrtv.com
Pair arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, substances for sale in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested at a home in Oroville following a probation search by Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) agents which revealed narcotics and an illegally obtained firearm. On Thursday, agents searched a home at 2719 Mitchell Avenue and found an illegally obtained handgun, fentanyl,...
krcrtv.com
Palermo man sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting children
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Palermo man pleaded guilty to molesting three children and endangering two other children while operating a meth and marijuana oil lab and has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, the Butte County District Attorney's Office announced. 40-year-old Jason Ashby was arrested back in...
actionnewsnow.com
Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing
OROVILLE, Calif. - Convicted serial killer Ryan Blinston will spend the rest of his life in prison. Blinston worked as a tree trimmer from Oroville. In May 2020, he murdered Loreen Severs of Los Molinos and tried to kill her husband, Homer. In June 2020, he killed another customer Sandra George in Oroville, and his acquaintance Vicky Cline.
actionnewsnow.com
Susanville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - An armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning is being investigated by Susanville Police. At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officers with the Susanville Police Department responded to the Burger King located at 1520 Main Street for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers contacted the...
KOLO TV Reno
16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a teenager last seen early Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. They described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
Plumas County News
Friends of Plumas County Animals issues Open House invitation to the community
Our rescue building has been open for two months now and we have been very busy accepting and caring for cats and lots of kittens. Our volunteers seem to have “found their groove’ and the everyday maintenance and feeding of the animals seems to becoming easier for everyone. We now have some lovely kittens ready for adoption– some are already spayed or neutered and we are altering more every week. Please check our our Adopt-A-Pet page, our Facebook page, our Instagram account and our website, plumasanimals.org, to see the funny, lovely animals available for adoption.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Dependent on logging
A recent Letter to the Editor in The Sacramento Bee described the forest thinning required in construction of shaded fuel breaks as “a euphemism for logging.” And a “Where I Stand” statement in Plumas News attempted to equate “mechanized thinning” to “industrialized logging.” Questions immediately popped into my head. First, considering the current, and almost perpetual shortage of housing in the state, maybe even nationwide, why would there be any need for a euphemism for logging?
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
themountainmessenger.org
Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Beginning on State Route 49
NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 49 (SR-49) motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3, construction crews will start staging equipment along...
actionnewsnow.com
One year later: A look at Greenville and the Dixie Fire
GREENVILLE, Calif. - Driving through town you are met by piles of burnt trees and charred road signs, but there are also signs of rebuilding. "You know everybody wants it to happen overnight. Obviously, that's not going to happen," said Greenville business owner, Kaley Bentz. "When we found out we burned down it was never in question that we would build back."
krcrtv.com
New leadership at Oroville's high schools
OROVILLE, Calif. — There's new leadership at Oroville’s high schools. Kristen Wiedenman has been promoted from assistant principal to principal, and at Oroville's Prospect High School, Matt Kerman has been promoted from assistant principal to principal as well. KRCR spoke to the Superintendent of the Oroville Union High...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
Plumas County News
Water issues continue to plague Little Grass Valley Reservoir rec sites
Facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir recreation sites continue to be impacted by severely limited water supply. While the campgrounds remain open, services like flush toilets and the RV dump station and water are closed. Portable toilets have been brought in at each campground. Anyone recreating at the site for...
