Our rescue building has been open for two months now and we have been very busy accepting and caring for cats and lots of kittens. Our volunteers seem to have “found their groove’ and the everyday maintenance and feeding of the animals seems to becoming easier for everyone. We now have some lovely kittens ready for adoption– some are already spayed or neutered and we are altering more every week. Please check our our Adopt-A-Pet page, our Facebook page, our Instagram account and our website, plumasanimals.org, to see the funny, lovely animals available for adoption.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO