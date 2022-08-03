Local Business Spotlight: The Beau Collective

PARK CITY, Utah — The Beau Collective , located at the Outlets Park City, weaves high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and a team-oriented gathering space into a fun-loving community basecamp. The Beau Collective features about a dozen HIIT classes weekly, a boutique retail area, a gathering place for post-workout refreshments, and special events to bring locals together.

Whitney Kozlowski, the Beau Collective founder, launched the business in 2014. “After having kids, I wanted to find people aligned with an aspirational life of fitness, happy hour, and community but not take it all too seriously… I wanted to find the place I was envisioning, and when I couldn’t, I decided to create it,” Kozlowski said.

“I know consistency and connection form a community. That is why the Beau Collective is all about bringing dedicated folks together regularly. Despite moving physical locations five times in the last eight years, The Beau Collective is a testament to the truth that community comes from connecting with people. What began as a gathering of 24 regulars now includes a roster of hundreds of Parkites.

The Beau community is always willing to welcome newbies. “We love first-timers,” she said. “They can expect a great environment, challenging workouts, consistent amazing locals, killer playlists, and space to simply connect each week.”

Beyond fitness and after-workout chill sessions, The Beau Collective hosts several community-building events. “We are evolving into activations that are fun, compelling, and consistent. We know fitness is our anchor, but we are looking to serve and delight and uplift in additional ways. It’s never been more vital.”

One way The Beau Collective achieves its goal of serving and uplifting is through the Women’s Business Meet Up.

“The biz meetups deliver camaraderie and gutsy gumption for our fellow lady bosses who are blazing new trails of small business. No one can do this stuff alone. The only success I’ve ever had is when I feel like I’m accountable, pushed, and feel good peeps are in my wingspan. That’s what we aim to provide,” said Kozlowski.

Soulcation, another Beau Collective initiative, is a one-day workshop about investing time and resources into self-love. “Soulcation is a dream day for someone like me,” Whitney exclaims, “All aspirational and local focus in one place in the community to help each other learn and uplevel… We are partnering up with incredible friends in favorite towns to do the same thing for them.”

For Kozlowski, founding The Beau Collective and the tight-knit community fills every day with meaning. “I seriously find such joy in creating impact alongside others hour by hour each week. Most people underestimate how rich the moments of connection over the years have made my adult life. I get to live what life is all about every day starting at sunrise,” she says. And she means that literally. On Mondays and Wednesdays throughout August, Whitney leads HIIT classes at The Beau Collective at 6 am, 7 am, 8:30 am, and 9:30 am!

*If the Women’s Business Meet Up sounds like an ideal get-together, check out the next one on Tuesday, August 9, and RSVP by Saturday, August 6 – 480.452.5718.

