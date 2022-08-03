ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RED DIGITAL CINEMA Releases the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV Cinema Camera and Accessories, Learn and Preorder at BH

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgNQR_0h3TxMvk00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

B&H is pleased to announce an enhanced line of V-RAPTOR cinema cameras in the RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC3 family for high-end digital film production, pushing sensor technology boundaries with the new V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV all-in-one cinema camera. The new camera streamlines the V-RAPTOR camera brain, adding auxiliary power and mounting options and featuring more built-in accessories, such as internal ND filters, a dedicated lens-mount system, wireless genlock and timecode, and added video outputs for even more monitoring and recording options. The new models come with integrated V-mount or Gold mount plates, and they also come in full Production Packs with V-mount or Gold mount plates. A series of new accessories has also been released to complement the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV, including an EF mount, a riser plate, a top handle, a top 15mm LWS rod support bracket, a bottom 15mm LWS rod support bracket, a REDVOLT 12-24V V-mount battery, and a REDVOLT 12-24V Gold mount battery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005854/en/

RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV Cinema Camera (Graphic: Business Wire)

RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV Cinema Camera

Product Highlights

  • 35.4MP 8K VV Sensor, up to 8K120 Video
  • Purpose-Built Unified Body
  • Interchangeable PL Mount Included
  • Integrated Electronic ND Filters
  • Powerful & Versatile 12 & 24V Outputs
  • Industry-Standard Input/Output Array
  • REDCODE Raw, Apple ProRes Recording
  • Wireless Timecode & Genlock Functions
  • V-mount or Gold Mount Battery Plate

Added Features

Like its predecessor, the XL features a large 8192 x 4320 35.4MP CMOS sensor with 17+ stops of dynamic range, 12G-SDI outputs, REDCODE Raw recording at high frame rates, ProRes recording, up to 8K120 resolution, 1080p streaming, and contrast and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The XL expands its feature set by adding an interchangeable PL mount with an optional EF mount, widening your cinema lens options. It also features a versatile internal electronic ND filter that ranges from 2 to 7 stops, selectable at 1/3-, ½-, or 1-stop intervals. Each brain comes default with a PL lens mount, and it includes a PL mount shim pack, an AC power adapter, and an XLR power cable.

Power and Monitoring Options

In addition to the Gold or V-mount battery input options, its power output options include regulated 12V and 24V outputs, two 3A combined D-TAP outputs, three 2-pin outputs of multiple voltages on the rear, and one 3-pin 3A Fischer output on the front of the camera. Its updated video outputs include the DSMC3 Touch 7″ LCD monitor connector, three 12G-SDI with 6G/3G/ 1.5G-SDI modes, and one 3G/1.5G-SDI output, and the 12G/6G-SDI ports can send up to DCI 4K60 resolution to high-end monitors. In addition to its physical genlock, timecode, and control ports, it can also utilize wireless genlock and timecode to save unnecessary cabling. Other features include 5-pin audio input ports, built-in dual microphones, 3D LUT import, and wired control via USB Type-C.

Two Production Packs

The two production packs provide everything you need to get started with your V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV production, and they include either the V-mount or Gold mount brain, the DSMC3 RED Touch 7″ LCD monitor, four REDVOLT batteries, two PRO CFexpress 2TB cards, a CFexpress card reader, an XL Top Handle with extensions, an XL riser plate, top and bottom 15rmm LWS support brackets, a 5-pin to dual XLR adapter, an 18″ RMI cable, and a RED Touch LCD hood.

Accessory Options

Numerous accessories take the camera’s configuration up a few notches, including the new 156Wh REDVOLT V-mount and Gold mount 12/24V batteries for high-voltage operation and long shoot durations. The top and bottom 15mm LWS brackets allow you to add more 15mm rod-mounted accessories, such as a matte box or focus motor, and the bottom riser plate provides the correct height for optional 15mm or 19mm studio baseplates. The cheese-style top handle provides numerous ¼”-20 and 3/8″-16 accessory mounting threads, as well as 1-, 3-, and 5″ extension pieces to add even more length and accessory options. The titanium EF mount rounds out the powerful accessory options by providing a solid, locking lens mount for EF or EF-S cinema lenses. There are also two versions of extended warranties available that can be purchased during the initial 2-year standard warranty period or after the initial warranty period.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005854/en/

CONTACT: B&H Photo Video

Henry Posner

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION PICTURES

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video

PUB: 08/03/2022 01:54 PM/DISC: 08/03/2022 01:54 PM

Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the government of Brazil’s third-largest state has given up a legal fight over protecting a state park in one of the Amazon’s most biodiverse areas. The upshot of that decision is that a man responsible for the deforestation of huge swaths of protected land wins with finality a lawsuit against the government. The park will cease to exist. Antonio José Rossi Junqueira Vilela has been fined millions of dollars for deforestation in Brazil and for stealing thousands of hectares (acres) of the Amazon rainforest. Yet it was a company linked to him that filed a lawsuit against the state of Mato Grosso, alleging it had improperly set the borders of the Cristalino II State Park. The park stretches for 118,000 hectares (292,000 acres), larger than New York City, and lies in the transition zone between the Amazon and drier Cerrado biomes. It is home to the endemic white-fronted spider monkey (Ateles marginatus), a species endangered due to habitat loss. In a 3-2 decision, Mato Grosso´s upper court ruled that the government’s creation of the park in 2001 was illegal because it took place without public consultation.
WORLD
