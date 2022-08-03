RED DIGITAL CINEMA Releases the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV Cinema Camera and Accessories, Learn and Preorder at BH

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

B&H is pleased to announce an enhanced line of V-RAPTOR cinema cameras in the RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC3 family for high-end digital film production, pushing sensor technology boundaries with the new V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV all-in-one cinema camera. The new camera streamlines the V-RAPTOR camera brain, adding auxiliary power and mounting options and featuring more built-in accessories, such as internal ND filters, a dedicated lens-mount system, wireless genlock and timecode, and added video outputs for even more monitoring and recording options. The new models come with integrated V-mount or Gold mount plates, and they also come in full Production Packs with V-mount or Gold mount plates. A series of new accessories has also been released to complement the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV, including an EF mount, a riser plate, a top handle, a top 15mm LWS rod support bracket, a bottom 15mm LWS rod support bracket, a REDVOLT 12-24V V-mount battery, and a REDVOLT 12-24V Gold mount battery.

Product Highlights

35.4MP 8K VV Sensor, up to 8K120 Video

Purpose-Built Unified Body

Interchangeable PL Mount Included

Integrated Electronic ND Filters

Powerful & Versatile 12 & 24V Outputs

Industry-Standard Input/Output Array

REDCODE Raw, Apple ProRes Recording

Wireless Timecode & Genlock Functions

V-mount or Gold Mount Battery Plate

Added Features

Like its predecessor, the XL features a large 8192 x 4320 35.4MP CMOS sensor with 17+ stops of dynamic range, 12G-SDI outputs, REDCODE Raw recording at high frame rates, ProRes recording, up to 8K120 resolution, 1080p streaming, and contrast and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The XL expands its feature set by adding an interchangeable PL mount with an optional EF mount, widening your cinema lens options. It also features a versatile internal electronic ND filter that ranges from 2 to 7 stops, selectable at 1/3-, ½-, or 1-stop intervals. Each brain comes default with a PL lens mount, and it includes a PL mount shim pack, an AC power adapter, and an XLR power cable.

Power and Monitoring Options

In addition to the Gold or V-mount battery input options, its power output options include regulated 12V and 24V outputs, two 3A combined D-TAP outputs, three 2-pin outputs of multiple voltages on the rear, and one 3-pin 3A Fischer output on the front of the camera. Its updated video outputs include the DSMC3 Touch 7″ LCD monitor connector, three 12G-SDI with 6G/3G/ 1.5G-SDI modes, and one 3G/1.5G-SDI output, and the 12G/6G-SDI ports can send up to DCI 4K60 resolution to high-end monitors. In addition to its physical genlock, timecode, and control ports, it can also utilize wireless genlock and timecode to save unnecessary cabling. Other features include 5-pin audio input ports, built-in dual microphones, 3D LUT import, and wired control via USB Type-C.

Two Production Packs

The two production packs provide everything you need to get started with your V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV production, and they include either the V-mount or Gold mount brain, the DSMC3 RED Touch 7″ LCD monitor, four REDVOLT batteries, two PRO CFexpress 2TB cards, a CFexpress card reader, an XL Top Handle with extensions, an XL riser plate, top and bottom 15rmm LWS support brackets, a 5-pin to dual XLR adapter, an 18″ RMI cable, and a RED Touch LCD hood.

Accessory Options

Numerous accessories take the camera’s configuration up a few notches, including the new 156Wh REDVOLT V-mount and Gold mount 12/24V batteries for high-voltage operation and long shoot durations. The top and bottom 15mm LWS brackets allow you to add more 15mm rod-mounted accessories, such as a matte box or focus motor, and the bottom riser plate provides the correct height for optional 15mm or 19mm studio baseplates. The cheese-style top handle provides numerous ¼”-20 and 3/8″-16 accessory mounting threads, as well as 1-, 3-, and 5″ extension pieces to add even more length and accessory options. The titanium EF mount rounds out the powerful accessory options by providing a solid, locking lens mount for EF or EF-S cinema lenses. There are also two versions of extended warranties available that can be purchased during the initial 2-year standard warranty period or after the initial warranty period.

