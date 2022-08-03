Read on www.architecturaldigest.com
Apartment Therapy
NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month
NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
Vanessa Hudgens Buys Studio City Modern Farmhouse for $7.5 Million
After selling her stylishly renovated Los Feliz home to Ronan Farrow and Jon Lovett in March, Vanessa Hudgens is onto her next interior design project. The actress has purchased a 7,249 square-foot mansion in Studio City, reports Dirt. The five-bed, five-bath structure neighbors the very first property that Hudgens purchased, back in 2008 when she was fresh from her High School Musical fame. The star spent $7.5 million for her new 1963-built abode, which was rebuilt this year in a modern farmhouse style.
This 350-Square-Foot Silver Lake Shed Became an Expressive ADU
When Roger Merians and his husband Gregory Strait decided to transform a run-down shed on their property in the Virgil Village neighborhood of Los Angeles into an accessory dwelling unit, they wanted to make a colorful statement. “I have always been intrigued by the idea of artists forging new ground by playing off the past and [pushing] into new territory,” says Roger, who studied art history and is enamored by the early architecture of Frank Gehry. “When I set out to find an architect to design the tiny house in my mind, I hoped to find a young architect who could use the project as an early springboard for their career.”
I rent a 550-square-foot apartment with my fiancé and cats. Here are my 4 best tips for living in a small space.
From designing our home around our behaviors and using vertical space, here's how I've made our rental — which costs $1,050 a month — work for us.
The Aboveground Pool Is Chic Now
Swimming pools seem like a great idea when a summer heat wave hits, but with the excavation and expense involved in the construction of a traditional in-ground pool, they don’t provide a last-minute solution. That’s why a once-maligned marvel of early-20th-century design—the aboveground pool—is finally enjoying its moment.
Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California
Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio. Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
