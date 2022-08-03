Who Is Retta? Everything to Know About HGTV’s ‘Ugliest House in America’ Host

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ugliest House in America has been an absolute smash hit on HGTV, thanks to its host, Retta! The comedian adds her vibrant personality and humor to the series which takes viewers across the U.S. to homes that owners have deemed “ugly.” Get to know more about the show’s leading lady including her marriage history and net worth.

Who Is ‘Ugliest House in America’ Host, Retta?

Apart from being a popular HGTV host, viewers might recognize Retta from her role as Donna Meagle on NBC’s Parks and Recreation for all seven seasons. After the series ended in 2015, she landed roles in the shows Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Good Girls. Her reign as the host of Ugliest House in America began in early 2022.

Radarpics/Shutterstock

In July 2022, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a third season. More than 16 million people tuned in to watch the first season, per Deadline. Season 2 saw just as much commercial success with viewers enamored by Retta’s incredible hosting abilities.

Is Retta Married?

In the show, Retta is joined by designer Alison Victoria to help award the ugliest house before offering homeowners a makeover. Outside of the show, fans have wondered if the television personality is married or dating anyone. Retta is not currently married; however, she did reveal on Twitter back in 2012 that she had a crush on Joe Manganiello.

After Joe began dating now-wife Sofia Vergara, Retta hilariously put out a statement ending her fake relationship with the True Blood actor.

“It is with a heavy heart that I learn of Joe Manganiello aka my wolfy Twitter boo is seeing one, Ms. Sofia Vergara. As with any (pretend) conscious uncoupling, there is still much love and my Mellow Nello (that was what I called my boo in my head) will always hold a special place in my Twitter heart,” the New Jersey native told Us Weekly in July 2014.

Does Retta Have Any Children?

Retta does not have any children of her own. It is clear family means the most to her as she is always spending time with her adorable nephews. The HGTV star loves sharing photos of her nephews whether it be hanging out at home or enjoying cuddle sessions.

What Is Retta’s Net Worth?

The Duncanville alum has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While much of her earnings come from her time on television, the star also wrote a book of essays in 2018 called So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y’all Don’t Even Know.