Catholic Charities WIC healthy baby festival returns in person

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
WHEC TV-10
Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
“Not in our community”: University district protests opioid treatment center
UNIVERSITY DISTRICT (WIVB) — To the chant of “No to Hopewell” and “Not in our community. Not in University,” residents gathered in protest of the new Hopewell Center, which provides opioid addiction services to those who need it. Hopewell Center LLC announced it would be putting the new location in the Cleve-Hill Plaza on Kensington […]
WGRZ TV
August 6 - Spectrum Health & Human Services
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY SPECTRUM HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES) Spectrum Health and Human Services is holding their "Not One More: Stand Together To End Overdose" event on Wednesday, August 31st at Veterans Memorial Park located behind 1250 Union Road in West Seneca. This event will feature a concert by the Patti Parks Band, activities for kids, food trucks, and information tables from partners who offer crisis & community services. For more information about this event or to learn more about all the services that Spectrum Health & Human Services provides, give them a call at (716) 662-2040 or visit www.shswny.org.
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Dozens gather downtown to raise Burmese flag
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens gathered outside Buffalo City Hall Saturday to raise the Burmese flag. The ceremony was in honor of those who fought and died in the spring revolution in Burma. In February of 2021 a brutal coup happened in Burma by a military regime and more than 1,000 people were killed for […]
2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll
SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019. It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State. Tom Anderson,...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
Back to school supply drives look to help Amherst and Buffalo families
Two back to school supply drives are taking place this month to help families through the school year.
Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Belfast, NY USA
May 19th was when I actually found and took the heart off the tree in front of the library where it was hanging. It has been sitting next to the computer in the Children’s Library, where I work, ever since, waiting patiently for me to return my attention to it and give it the notoriety it deserves. I picked it up any number of times, because it is a beautiful little heart that just makes MY heart feel good, but this weekend I decided it was time to bring it home and post it. Belfast is a very small town (our town motto is, “A Small Town with a Big Heart,” actually) and so I’m pretty sure I know where this heart came from, but it doesn’t matter. It will be my secret, and the makers. I’m just so happy that I am the one who got to take it home (the Library Director is actually the one who spotted it out the window and said “Is that a heart, hanging in the tree out there?”) We went out and checked, and it was, and we looked up this very cool project. The reason I’m glad I got to take it home is because it has inspired me to make some of my own with all the many left-over scraps of material I have, and hang them in different places to continue spreading the joy they bring. Things like this make my heart so happy!
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday
The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.
Making Wishes Come True: Cancer survivor signs with Bills as his Make-A-Wish
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans were fired up for Friday’s Red and Blue practice at Highmark Stadium. The Bills say it was the biggest crowd for a practice session in team history, but one fan in particular was beyond excited and stood out from the crowd of more than 35,000 in the stands. 12-year-old […]
Buffalo Schools considers reimbursing parents to drive kids to school
Buffalo Public Schools are considering proposing a plan to help deal with the bus driver shortage. The district may propose reimbursing parents who drive their children to school during the upcoming school year
