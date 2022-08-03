Catholic Charities WIC healthy baby festival returns in person

May 19th was when I actually found and took the heart off the tree in front of the library where it was hanging. It has been sitting next to the computer in the Children’s Library, where I work, ever since, waiting patiently for me to return my attention to it and give it the notoriety it deserves. I picked it up any number of times, because it is a beautiful little heart that just makes MY heart feel good, but this weekend I decided it was time to bring it home and post it. Belfast is a very small town (our town motto is, “A Small Town with a Big Heart,” actually) and so I’m pretty sure I know where this heart came from, but it doesn’t matter. It will be my secret, and the makers. I’m just so happy that I am the one who got to take it home (the Library Director is actually the one who spotted it out the window and said “Is that a heart, hanging in the tree out there?”) We went out and checked, and it was, and we looked up this very cool project. The reason I’m glad I got to take it home is because it has inspired me to make some of my own with all the many left-over scraps of material I have, and hang them in different places to continue spreading the joy they bring. Things like this make my heart so happy!

BELFAST, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO