ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Sydney Sweeney’s Parents ‘Gave Up Everything’ for Her Dreams: ‘We Lost Everything’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sydney Sweeney was only 11 when she convinced her parents to let her pursue a career as an actor . When she learned that an indie zombie film had come to her hometown of Spokane, Washington , she was desperate to audition. However, she knew that she needed to show her parents that she was serious about acting. So, the double Emmy nominee enlisted the help of PowerPoint.

Sydney Sweeney | JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

How Sydney Sweeney convinced her parents to let her be an actor at a young age

After researching extensively on Google, Sweeney put together a 5-year business plan and presented it to her parents. In the PowerPoint presentation, she explained everything that would happen if they let her audition for the Zombie movie. Impressed by their daughter’s thought-out ideas, they decided to let her audition. And when Sweeney booked the role, they were willing to let her go after her dreams with full force.

The double Emmy nominee says her parents sacrificed everything for her acting dreams

Of course, Sweeney’s road to stardom wasn’t an easy one. She may be an in-demand actor now with an impressive resume, but it took time and tremendous sacrifice to get where she is today. Though the MMA fighter planned on a 5-year path to success, it took closer to 10 years for her to realize a lot of her goals. And she dealt with many hardships along the way. She was relentlessly bullied in school and rejected countless times. And the Euphoria actor isn’t the only one who experienced hardship.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria’s’ Nude Scenes: ‘I Won’t Stop Doing Them’

“I wouldn’t have been able to pursue my dreams without her supporting that decision,” Sweeney said of pursuing a career with her mom’s support in an interview with the Los Angeles Times . “I was 12, 13 years old, and my mom and dad gave up everything that they knew for me to be able to pursue my dreams. We lost friends, we lost our house, we lost everything in pursuit of it.”

Sweeney said her parents always supported her despite years of rejection

But even when Sweeney’s parents went bankrupt or the family of four was sharing a tiny hotel room , The White Lotus star still had their support. And it was this support that encouraged her to keep pursuing her dreams no matter the rejection she faced. Even when The Players Table producer was told she’d never be on TV , she kept pushing forward. Eventually, her tenacity paid off, and her career gained momentum.

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney’s Estimated Hourly Pay Isn’t That High

“It wasn’t great for a very long time, because it was just fighting, fighting, fighting,” Sweeney explained of trying to secure acting jobs. “I had no connections. I did not come from money. And when you’re 16, and you don’t really like yourself, and you’re trying to figure out what the hell is going on in your body and your makeup and your hormones, and people are telling you that you’re not good enough — that weight is so heavy. But I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me.”

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Did MMA Training With Her Whole Leg in a Cast

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Sydney Sweeney Wears Nothing But An Off-The-Shoulder Robe In Gorgeous Photo

Euphoria star Syndey Sweeney is heating up her Instagram page! The 24-year-old actress took to her feed on August 1 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in nothing but a white robe, which she let hang around her chest and kept closed with just her hand. She leaned against distressed blue wallpaper that featured a floral design and looked away from the camera. Syndey’s gorgeous blonde hair was blown out and she wore simple makeup matched with a nude lip. She simply captioned the stunning snapshot with flower, bird, and butterfly emojis and a yellow heart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom And Dad#Hormone#Actor#Powerpoint#Joel Saget Afp#Getty Images#Mma
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

153K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy