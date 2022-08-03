Read on www.wandtv.com
Memorial wall rolled into Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A fallen officer mobile memorial wall rolled into Champaign. Beyond the Call of Duty's End of Watch Ride to Remember mobile wall parked in front of the Champaign Police Department on Saturday. The wall had photos of fallen officers. To learn more about the wall and the...
Suspect in custody after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the 400 block of N. Prairie St. around 2:16 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. According to police, upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male Urbana...
Police respond to fatal single car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One woman is dead after a single car accident, early Friday morning in Springfield. According to police at approximately 2:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single car accident in the 800 block of West Monroe Street. Upon arrival a deceased female was...
Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will hold fundraiser for teens involved in deadly US-51 crash
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will host a fundraiser for the teens involved in the US-51 crash near Assumption. The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will sponsor a rope sausage and pork tenderloin sandwich sale on Saturday, August 6 for the teens involved in a deadly crash on US-51 and Leafland Street.
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One woman is dead after a single car accident, early Friday morning in Springfield. According to police at approximately 2:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single car accident in the 800 block of West Monroe Street. Upon arrival a deceased female was...
Taylorville house fire under investigation
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the Taylorville Fire Department, at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning the department responded to a possible house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attic on the rear of the house. Crews...
Champaign health officials work to contain monkeypox outbreak
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign-Urbana's Public Health Department is jumping into action after a person in Rantoul tested positive for monkeypox. The infected person is a daycare worker at a Rantoul facility. The person is isolating and doing ok. This now marks the third case in Champaign County. Public health...
30 Kids get free school supplies at Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three Walmarts in Springfield partnered up to give free school supplies to 30 students. The kids got to go down each aisle and pick up the supplies on their lists. They were accompanied by their parents, who were happy about the relief this shopping trip provided for their budgets.
Volunteers build mobility ramps in Piatt County
CISCO, Ill. (WAND) — Keith Herbold spent his Friday morning working up a sweat. The muggy morning made building a new wooden mobility ramp a workout, but this isn't work — it's a labor of love. "My mother died 20 years ago and the last 25 years of...
Springfield non-profit feeling strain of formula shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield has felt the strain of the infant formula shortage. Leaders of the non-profit said they're seeing an increase in demand since the product has been hard to find on store shelves. The Crisis Nursery offers a monthly supply of diapers, wipes and formulas for families in need. New families, who have never needed this aid before, are coming through their doors.
217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic raises money by holding home run derby, shaving beards
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic continues to raise money and sometimes, it does so in interesting ways. The tournament held a home run derby plus, had someone volunteer to shave their 18 month beard to raise funds as well. That's right! Seth Black, from...
Need a job? Go to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Macon County has plenty of open positions. More than 2,00…
Back to school supply giveaways across Central Illinois
(WAND) - The new school year is right around the corner. So, WAND News is keeping track of school supply giveaways across the area. Backpack Attack - Decatur - YMCA hosting school backpack giveaway - 1500 backpacks - K-6 - 9am to Noon - 220 W. McKinley Ave. , Old King's Orchard Community Center , Johns Hill Magnet School.
Macon County Conservation District awarded $2.9 million for addition to Fort Daniel Conservation Area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Conservation District receives $2,917,380.00 from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to add 236 acres to Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The grant will allow the Conservation District to adjoin an additional 236 acres to the existing 370-acre Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The...
Need a Job? Decatur has over 2,000 job opportunities looking to hire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Macon County has plenty of open positions. More than 2,000 jobs in the county need to be filled. Nationwide hiring in July was much better than expected. Nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with gains of 96,000, followed by professional and business services with 89,000.
217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic catches attention of celebrities
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic has been going seven years strong, but it is not done growing yet. The tournament went viral on Barstool Sports two years ago. Now it is catching the attention of celebrities. Country music artist Bailey Zimmerman made the trip...
Illini Tennis well represented at Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illini Tennis has been well represented at the 23rd annual Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic. Six Illini competed in Day 4 of the tournament Thursday. Those Illini included Tyler Bowers, Alex Petrov, Hunter Heck, Ezekiel Clark, Lucas Horve and Karlis Ozolins. Clark and Heck are set...
