ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Boeing defense workers ratify revised contract offer

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7GGD_0h3TuFDO00

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A union representing nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing (BA.N) defense locations in the St. Louis area voted to accept a revised three-year contract offer from the company.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said the new contract includes an $8,000 lump sum payment that can be deferred to an employee’s 401(k), and continuing the 4% company contribution and 75% match on the first 8% of an employee’s 401(k) contribution.

It also includes an average of a 14% general wage increase over three years, in addition to cost-of-living adjustments. The union had been set to go on strike on Aug. 1 before Boeing made a revised offer on Saturday.

Workers at the three plants in Missouri and Illinois build the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler. Boeing said on July 24 it was activating a contingency plan in the event of a strike.

The standoff began after the union had criticized Boeing's 401(k) payments in the contract and workers rejected the offer.

A Boeing spokesperson said the planemaker was pleased with the outcome of the vote and the company looked forward to its future in the St. Louis area.

IAM said the contract also eliminates a two-tier wage system and has other contract pay and benefit improvements. The new contract takes effect on Thursday.

"We have delivered an equitable contract that will secure the future for the members, their families and future generations," said IAM District 837 President and Directing Business Representative Tom Boelling.

Boeing's prior 401(k) offer included a company match of workers' contributions up to 10% of salaries along with an automatic contribution of 2% for 2023 and 2024. Boeing had also offered a $3,000 ratification bonus.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Washington, IL
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Iam
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Boeing
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

536K+
Followers
347K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy