PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

07-18-27-35-36

(seven, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

Cash4Life

02-13-42-47-48, Cash Ball: 4

(two, thirteen, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Match 6 Lotto

04-11-29-32-35-40

(four, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1,150,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Pick 2 Day

0-5, Wild: 6

(zero, five; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

2-8, Wild:

(two, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

5-7-1, Wild: 6

(five, seven, one; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-4, Wild:

(three, seven, four; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-0-6, Wild: 6

(nine, six, zero, six; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-4-2, Wild:

(five, three, four, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

6-5-9-9-8, Wild: 6

(six, five, nine, nine, eight; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

6-8-6-4-0, Wild:

(six, eight, six, four, zero; Wild: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000

Treasure Hunt

12-16-20-23-28

(twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000