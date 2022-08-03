ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold

CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold
StreetInsider.com

Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $126.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.
StreetInsider.com

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Trade Up Following Strong 2Q Report

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) are up more than 12% in mid-day trading Friday after the company reported 2Q
StreetInsider.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY22 Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (: AMRX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.19, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $559 million versus the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. GUIDANCE:. Amneal Pharmaceuticals sees...
StreetInsider.com

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent.
StreetInsider.com

oOh!media (OML:AU) PT Lowered to AUD1.40 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Nicholas
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy
StreetInsider.com

Archrock (AROC) Declares $0.145 Quarterly Dividend; 6.8% Yield

Archrock (NYSE: AROC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August
StreetInsider.com

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $67.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08).
StreetInsider.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31).
StreetInsider.com

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.10), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $0 .
StreetInsider.com

ArcBest (ARCB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August
StreetInsider.com

News Corp (NWS:AU) (NWSA) PT Lowered to AUD38 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Entcho Raykovski
StreetInsider.com

Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c

Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
StreetInsider.com

Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on
