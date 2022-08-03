Read on www.streetinsider.com
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold
CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold
Studio Dragon (253450:KS) PT Raised to KRW114,000 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Ray Kim
Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Trade Up Following Strong 2Q Report
Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) are up more than 12% in mid-day trading Friday after the company reported 2Q
Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to Neutral
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c
Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $126.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (MBT:PM) (MTPOF) PT Raised to PHP54.60 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Danielo Picache raised
Transalta Corp. (TAC) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c
Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.30, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458 million versus the consensus estimate of $448.19 million.
Archrock (AROC) Declares $0.145 Quarterly Dividend; 6.8% Yield
Archrock (NYSE: AROC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August...
Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy
Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy
Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c
Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ocugen (OCGN) click here.
Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c
Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield
Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c
MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
EQT Corp. (EQT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield
EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 8, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.5 percent. For...
Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and
KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent. For...
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance
Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
