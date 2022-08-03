News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $126.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO