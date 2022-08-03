New cooling center for downtown Cedar Rapids announced, as library remains closed after fire

Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO