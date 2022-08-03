FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life
02-13-42-47-48, Cash Ball: 4
(two, thirteen, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Double Play
06-12-21-30-35-50
(six, twelve, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, fifty)
Fantasy 5
03-19-25-27-30
(three, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)
Lotto
03-09-18-19-25-40
(three, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3,000,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
6-5, FB: 9
(six, five; FB: nine)
Pick 2 Midday
6-1, FB: 3
(six, one; FB: three)
Pick 3 Evening
0-4-5, FB: 9
(zero, four, five; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
3-2-8, FB: 3
(three, two, eight; FB: three)
Pick 4 Evening
4-9-0-1, FB: 9
(four, nine, zero, one; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
2-9-8-6, FB: 3
(two, nine, eight, six; FB: three)
Pick 5 Evening
6-7-9-2-9, FB: 9
(six, seven, nine, two, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 5 Midday
8-9-5-3-3, FB: 3
(eight, nine, five, three, three; FB: three)
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
