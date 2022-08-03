ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

13-20-35-42-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $17,840,000

Lucky For Life

01-17-25-27-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(one, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-0

(nine, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-1-2-1

(six, one, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-5-8

(eight, four, five, eight)

Powerball

09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

