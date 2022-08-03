IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
13-20-35-42-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $17,840,000
Lucky For Life
01-17-25-27-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
Pick 4 Evening
6-1-2-1
(six, one, two, one)
Pick 4 Midday
8-4-5-8
(eight, four, five, eight)
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
