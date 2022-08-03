ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State Fair sees increase in attendance after pandemic hiatus

By Cecilio Padilla
SACRAMENTO – The return of the California State Fair & Food Festival was a success, event organizers say.

After a two-year hiatus, the state fair saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates. Officials say this was an increase of 8.9 percent over the 2019 edition of the fair.

"Our food and ride partners have told us that this year's fair was by far their most successful ever and we could not be happier for them," said Cal Expo GM and CEO Rick Pickering in a statement.

About 20,000 pounds of candy was bought from the Candy Maze Selfie Station, organizers say, and Milos Corndogs went through around 10,000 pounds of batter.

Organizers also highlighted the popularity of the new California Cannabis Exhibit, which displayed the state's growing legal marijuana industry.

The California State Fair was seeing lagging attendance numbers leading up to the pandemic hiatus. Despite a slight increase in 2019, numbers were still down around 40 percent of what the fair saw in the early 2000s.

An increase in security was a focus this year, with the fair reporting just three arrests over the 17-day event. For the first time, the fair instituted a ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends.

CBS Sacramento

McKinney Fire now 40% contained, nearly 90 homes destroyed

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Although firefighters say they are making progress, the McKinney Fire continues to spread in Siskiyou County.Cal Fire says the deadly wildfire in northern California has scorched more than 60,000 acres. As of Sunday evening, it is 40% contained. The fire, which started on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest, has claimed the lives of four people and destroyed nearly 90 homes. The wildfire is the largest in California so far this year. The Klamath River community remains under an evacuation order. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency

SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

$6K to go on a cruise that teaches you about Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO — A new boat cruise plans to teach you about Sacramento and take you to several Northern California cities.American Cruise Lines is launching a new California voyage with a ship that will make a two-day stop in Sacramento, sailing right up to the docks along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.The eight-day cruise will begin and end in San Francisco, with additional stops in Stockton, Napa, and Vallejo.The route is a tribute to the gold rush days."This is so historically accurate. Coming up the river is exactly the way it was back 150 more years ago," said Delta Pick Mello of the Sacramento History Museum.Passengers will receive guided shore excursions to places like the state railroad museum and Old Sac's underground tunnel.The cruise will be aboard the "American Jazz." a modern multi-deck ship that can accommodate more than 150 passengers."I think anytime we have a chance to welcome new visitors to our community, it's a real win economically," said Scott Ford of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.The new cruises are scheduled to start in Feb. 2023, with prices starting at $6,000.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County school closes for the week over COVID absences among students, staff

WEST POINT – A school in Calaveras County had to cancel classes for the week due to COVID-19 absences. West Point Elementary School, which started classes back on July 27, had about 24 percent of students absent on Wednesday from testing positive. About half of staff also called out, prompting the Calaveras Unified School District to cancel school for the rest of the week. School district officials say they discussed trying a hybrid learning model but decided it wasn't a viable option. The closure comes as COVID cases have rebounded, with California seeing about 1 in 7 of reported cases in July being reinfections. Calaveras Unified says they will reassess the situation over the weekend. 
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
NEVADA STATE
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

