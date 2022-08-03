Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Awilco Drilling PLC’s Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

