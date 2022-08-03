ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold

CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News Corp (NWS:AU) (NWSA) PT Lowered to AUD38 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Entcho Raykovski ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $126.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.
Nio (NIO) Incorporates Mobile Tech Subsidiary

William Li, Nio’s co-founder and CEO, told Nio (NYSE: NIO) users on July 28 that the company would develop and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Archrock (AROC) Declares $0.145 Quarterly Dividend; 6.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Archrock (NYSE: AROC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August...
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Awilco Drilling PLC’s Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
Fluor Corp. (FLR) Misses Q2 EPS by 16c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.
Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
