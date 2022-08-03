Read on www.streetinsider.com
Standex International (SXI) PT Raised to $146 at Barrington Research
Barrington Research analyst Christopher Howe
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold
CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance
Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to Neutral
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from
Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy
Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy
News Corp (NWS:AU) (NWSA) PT Lowered to AUD38 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Entcho Raykovski
Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and
Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c
Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $126.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.
Nio (NIO) Incorporates Mobile Tech Subsidiary
William Li, Nio's co-founder and CEO, told Nio (NYSE: NIO) users on July 28 that the company would develop and
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Announces 12.24M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) has filed for 12,240,000 share offering by selling stockholders.
Archrock (AROC) Declares $0.145 Quarterly Dividend; 6.8% Yield
Archrock (NYSE: AROC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August...
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation
Awilco Drilling PLC's Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (MBT:PM) (MTPOF) PT Raised to PHP54.60 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Danielo Picache raised
Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield
Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
Fluor Corp. (FLR) Misses Q2 EPS by 16c
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.
Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c
Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Declares $0.058 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.058 per share, or $0.232 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on August...
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c
MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
