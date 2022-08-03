Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:
6-5-9-9-8, Wild: 6
(six, five, nine, nine, eight; Wild: six)
