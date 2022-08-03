ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

9-6-0-6, Wild: 6

(nine, six, zero, six; Wild: six)

