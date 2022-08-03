Frank Lampard exclusive: Everton boss on seeking Dominic Calvert-Lewin solutions and captaining Jordan Pickford

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea confirm transfer agreement for Brighton defender worth in excess of £60m
Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m. The 24-year-old, who has agreed a six-year deal, was registered in time to feature against Everton on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Chelsea took a dig at Brighton when...
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Crystal Palace interested in return of right-back while Manchester United still believe in Frenkie de Jong deal
Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan from Manchester United. The 24-year-old right-back signed for United from the Eagles in 2019 for £50m, but has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford. United are thought to be "open minded" about Wan-Bissaka's short-term future although they would be...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Man Utd will be held by Brighton
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Sunday's games as the Premier League returns. Forgive and forget. That's my motto with Leicester City and their underperformance last season. They finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last term,...
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Anthony Martial out of Man Utd vs Brighton, says Erik ten Hag - will Cristiano Ronaldo start in his place?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Anthony Martial is out of Sunday's visit of Brighton through injury, but refused to reveal if Cristiano Ronaldo will start in his place. Martial's absence leaves United with only Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as direct striker replacements, unless Ten Hag opts for...
West Ham Women debut for Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Roop Kaur Bath against Hashtag United
Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Roop Kaur Bath capped an unforgettable few weeks with a debut for West Ham Women in her first taste of senior football. Kaur Bath, who has only just joined West Ham's WSL full-time academy, was given 25 minutes off the bench by manager and former England international Paul Konchesky as a young side lost 3-1 to Hashtag United at Parkside in a pre-season fixture.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory
Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener, but Eddie Howe wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Magpies really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half....
EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win
Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
Barcelona's hopes of keeping Frenkie de Jong fading and Arsenal given Youri Tielemans boost - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Barcelona's hopes of keeping Premier League target Frenkie de Jong are fading as they face not being able to register a number of their summer signings if unable to balance their books. Cesc Fabregas has made an emotional plea...
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale
Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
Newport 0-1 Walsall: Michael Flynn's Saddlers sink manager's former club
Former Newport manager Michael Flynn returned to haunt the Exiles as his Walsall side maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with 1-0 win at Rodney Parade. Flynn's men thumped Hartlepool 4-0 at home on the opening day, but they had to rely on a Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half to seal another three points in south Wales.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says 'performance felt like a defeat' as Thiago suffers hamstring injury
Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool's performance in the 2-2 draw with Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season "was a defeat", with the best aspect of the day being the result. Fulham have proven difficult opponents for Klopp's side in recent years - the Cottagers now unbeaten in...
Manchester United make Leroy Sane enquiry and Erik ten Hag searching for goalkeeper - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's availability as boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his attacking options. Cristiano Ronaldo believes he's ready to play against Brighton at Old Trafford on...
Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point
Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed his side's determination and mentality after the Bees fought back from two goals down to snatch a deserved 2-2 draw at Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.
