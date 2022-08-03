Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
8-9-5-3-3, FB: 3
(eight, nine, five, three, three; FB: three)
