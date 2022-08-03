Read on www.superiortelegram.com
Related
Daily Telegram
Superior shop aims to rehome arts and crafts supplies
SUPERIOR — A Superior store that focuses on arts, crafts and sustainability opened Monday, Aug. 1, in the former Campus Barber Shop space, 709 Belknap St. Reclaim Creative Reuse, sandwiched between A&W Family Restaurant and Champion’s Lounge, is an arts and crafts store that operates like a thrift store. The business tagline is "where creativity meets sustainability."
Daily Telegram
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fair fun, National Night Out, a fresh race track and more
SUPERIOR — Happy International Beer Day!. News Tribune colleague Jay Gabler visited five area breweries to learn about brewing styles that hail from around the world. Among the spots he visited: Superior's Earth Rider Brewery. And if you don't drink or you're not a fan of beer, no worries....
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Copp captures Day 2 at Superior Fair Races
SUPERIOR — Brule’s Kyle Copp started on the pole position and then raced to his second Super Stock feature win of the season on the second night of the Fair Races Friday, Aug. 5, at Gondik Law Speedway. Terran Spacek, of Phillips, Wisconsin, finished second while Andy Grymala...
Daily Telegram
Minnesota's new climbing guidebook strives for more diversity
DULUTH — Of the 24 photos of climbers in the second edition of “Rock Climbing Minnesota and Wisconsin,” published in 2012, only three are of women. So when Katie Berg, a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, and Angie Jacobsen, of St. Paul, took over putting together the third edition of the book, the duo wanted to make sure climbers who were women, people of color, LGBTQ and of different body sizes were photographed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Superior preps for highest-paying event in speedway history
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Gondik Law Speedway will host the largest-paying racing event in the Superior track’s history with the XR Super Series Superior Showcase Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9. The Showcase will have a $20,000-to-win XR Super Late Model feature each night. It will pay $2,000...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 5
Standings: Korich/Matheson, 61.6; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 61; Sislo/Carlson, 59; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 56.5; Braman/Braman, 56; Nelson/Pendelton, 55.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 52.5; McIvor/West, 50.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 49; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 49; B. Jardine/Enbloom/K. Nelson, 48; McLean/Darker, 47.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 45; Hickock/Craig, 39; Kangas/Hensen, 39; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 21.5. Low men's scores: T. Matheson, 38;...
Daily Telegram
Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center
CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5. River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.
Daily Telegram
Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor
WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
Comments / 0