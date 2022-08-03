ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Daily Telegram

Superior shop aims to rehome arts and crafts supplies

SUPERIOR — A Superior store that focuses on arts, crafts and sustainability opened Monday, Aug. 1, in the former Campus Barber Shop space, 709 Belknap St. Reclaim Creative Reuse, sandwiched between A&W Family Restaurant and Champion’s Lounge, is an arts and crafts store that operates like a thrift store. The business tagline is "where creativity meets sustainability."
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Auto racing: Copp captures Day 2 at Superior Fair Races

SUPERIOR — Brule’s Kyle Copp started on the pole position and then raced to his second Super Stock feature win of the season on the second night of the Fair Races Friday, Aug. 5, at Gondik Law Speedway. Terran Spacek, of Phillips, Wisconsin, finished second while Andy Grymala...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Minnesota's new climbing guidebook strives for more diversity

DULUTH — Of the 24 photos of climbers in the second edition of “Rock Climbing Minnesota and Wisconsin,” published in 2012, only three are of women. So when Katie Berg, a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, and Angie Jacobsen, of St. Paul, took over putting together the third edition of the book, the duo wanted to make sure climbers who were women, people of color, LGBTQ and of different body sizes were photographed.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 5

Standings: Korich/Matheson, 61.6; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 61; Sislo/Carlson, 59; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 56.5; Braman/Braman, 56; Nelson/Pendelton, 55.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 52.5; McIvor/West, 50.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 49; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 49; B. Jardine/Enbloom/K. Nelson, 48; McLean/Darker, 47.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 45; Hickock/Craig, 39; Kangas/Hensen, 39; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 21.5. Low men's scores: T. Matheson, 38;...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center

CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5. River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor

WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI

