The Blackwood Brothers: Early Oswego businessmen and community leaders
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the fourth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Neil and William Blackwood’s long residency in Oswego made them witnesses to its development from a...
SUNY Oswego professor explains Webb Telescope’s focus on ‘search for knowledge’
OSWEGO — Recently, NASA images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the swirling patterns and pleasing colors of distant galaxies lit up social media and ignited the fancy of many of a viewer. And while these aesthetics are part of the appeal of the project, SUNY Oswego physics professor Shashi Kanbur notes that the telescope will tell astrophysics researchers like him much more than has been previously attainable.
Kevin Martin named Oswego State assistant director of athletics
OSWEGO — Kevin Martin, a 1994 SUNY Oswego graduate, has been named the Lakers new assistant director of athletics for marketing and fan engagement, Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus announced on Thursday. “We are excited to welcome Kevin back to SUNY Oswego.” McManus said....
