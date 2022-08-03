Luis Pozzolo wins GOP primary for Congressional District 7

Luis Pozzolo won the GOP nomination for the Congressional District Seven race in Arizona, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

"I'm an immigrant that came to this country with nothing," he said. "I was able to build the American dream for my family and now I want to do that for everyone else."

Pozzolo said he is grateful for all the support throughout the campaign and is looking forward to continue to work for the people.

"We're going to fight fentanyl, we want to secure the border and bring jobs to people," he said. "We want to work with every body we want to bring people solutions to the whole district. It doesn't matter which color or gender you are — we work for all the people."

He faced off against Nina Becker for the GOP nomination. Now, he'll face off against democrat Representative Raul Grijalva in the November general election.

