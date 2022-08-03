ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Pozzolo wins GOP primary for Congressional District 7

By Tina Giuliano
 4 days ago
Luis Pozzolo won the GOP nomination for the Congressional District Seven race in Arizona, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

"I'm an immigrant that came to this country with nothing," he said. "I was able to build the American dream for my family and now I want to do that for everyone else."

Pozzolo said he is grateful for all the support throughout the campaign and is looking forward to continue to work for the people.

"We're going to fight fentanyl, we want to secure the border and bring jobs to people," he said. "We want to work with every body we want to bring people solutions to the whole district. It doesn't matter which color or gender you are — we work for all the people."

He faced off against Nina Becker for the GOP nomination. Now, he'll face off against democrat Representative Raul Grijalva in the November general election.

Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
Kari Lake wins Republican nominee for AZ Governor

Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican primary for Arizona governor. The Associated Press called the race Thursday evening. Lake walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters. Her victory Thursday is a blow to the GOP establishment, which...
