ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Born with rare birth defect, German Shepherd pup received life-saving surgery

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFLnY_0h3Tq4Ro00

Amid an extreme heat wave in Harford County, animal control officers brought in a stray German Shepherd puppy to the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC).

Named "Rett," he couldn't keep any of his food down and was arching his back. Concerned that the dog had a possible bowel obstruction, x-rays were taken and it was revealed the dog had a rare birth defect.

At the Pleasantville Animal Hospital, Dr. Michael Gounaris ordered a barium study. Barium is a contrast material which is opaque and it appears as bright white against a black backdrop on an x-ray film. This makes it easy to the gastro-intestinal tract within the abdomen.

Shortly after swallowing the barium, it stopped and collected in a balloon-like shape in Rett's esophagus, a condition known as Megaesophagus.

This condition alone is not uncommon, but in Rett's case this is very rare. He suffers from a birth defect where a branch off the aorta that would normally dissolve at birth, stays wrapped around the esophagus.

This defect happens primarily in German Shepherds and in about 0.01 to 0.1 percent of the general population.

Humane Society of Harford County

This condition requires a surgical specialist and surgery should be performed as soon as possible. Since Rett was a stray, it was impossible to determine his exact age.

Most veterinarians in the Baltimore area had never seen this condition, much less performed the surgery. HSHC also learned that cost estimates were close to $8,000.

However, an experienced surgeon, located in Georgia, was contacted to perform the surgery.

Dr. Stephen Arbitter has successfully performed the surgery twice at a fraction of the cost twice throughout his career.

After three hours, Rett made it through surgery, as announced by Dr. Arbitter.

Humane Society of Harford County

His esophagus is functioning and allowing food to pass into his stomach. Without this surgery, Rett's life would have been shortened.

The dog's main goal now is to start gaining weight and after enough recovery time, Rett will move back to Maryland.

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
CHURCHVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp's reopening helps families, campers with disabilities

SABILLASVILLE, Md. (AP) — In the depths of Catoctin Mountain Park, a mile from Camp David, 19-year-old Melita Bell was overwhelmed. She had been working at Camp Greentop, a summer camp for people with disabilities, for just a week and didn't think she could keep going."I was like, 'I'm gonna quit. I can't do this. This is outside of my comfort zone. ... I don't know if I'm even making a difference with these campers,' " Bell said.The second week, a switch flipped in her mind. She grew to love what she was doing.Bell came back to camp year after...
SABILLASVILLE, MD
abc27.com

Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Harford County, MD
Lifestyle
Wbaltv.com

'Momma T' helps people struggling with addiction in the name of her late son

PERRY HALL, Md. — When a Baltimore County mother lost her 24-year-old son to an accidental overdose, she wasn't sure how she was going to move on. But Toni Torsch, of Perry Hall, turned pain into power in an effort to address the stigma and shame of addiction -- something that is mired in numerous issues, including mental health and misunderstanding.
PERRY HALL, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dog left for dead; Owners sought

Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Defect#Pleasantville#Pup#Dog#The Humane Society#Megaesophagus#Hshc
CBS Baltimore

Amazon delivery driver recovering from surgery after violent carjacking in Wyman Park

BALTIMORE -- Scant details are available about a juvenile who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from an Amazon delivery driver and then used to run her over.Police say they don't have an update on the case, which has attracted attention across the city.The delivery driver and single mother of two was working to make extra money in Wyman Park when someone stole the Nissan Rogue she had left parked on the street in the early hours of July 30.The delivery driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early...
BALTIMORE, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash

Lower Chanceford, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims. ...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
CAMP HILL, PA
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Baltimore

Silver Alert activated for grandmother and grandson who went missing during severe storms

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing grandmother and her grandson, according to authorities.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a red Kia Soul at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, police said.The Kia Soul had a Maryland license plate of MD 8CT2557, according to authorities.Family members fear that Davis may have suffered a medical emergency or that she and her grandson may be missing due to some storm-related incident, police said.Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother's whereabouts should call Missing Person Detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sisters Die In Fire While Vacationing in New York

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction

Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy