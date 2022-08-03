ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes Advisor

How To Buy Netflix Stock (NFLX)

Whether you’re obsessed with the latest show or you just love movies, there’s no denying that Netflix has revolutionized how we watch television. Today, Netflix has over 220 million paying subscribers in 190 countries. Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2002, NFLX’s stock price has skyrocketed. Consider...
The Associated Press

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 6% to 1.57 trillion yen ($11.6 billion). “I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad,” a somber Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters Monday. “I must face up to this.” Losses for the last six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest red ink was the worst quarterly loss since the company’s founding, he said.
Benzinga

Why Munster Thinks Tesla Is The Biggest Beneficiary Of The Climate Bill

After months of bickering and negotiations, the Senate finally cleared the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act 2022 on Sunday, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA could be its biggest beneficiary, according to a top analyst. What Happened: Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said on Sunday that the Elon Musk-led EV maker...
Reuters

Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States.
