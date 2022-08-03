Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps celebrates 60th anniversary

The Greater Volunteer Ambulance Corps celebrated its 60th anniversary with a custom ambulance wrap.

BALDWINSVILLE — This year, the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps is celebrating 60 years of service.

To commemorate this event, GBAC took delivery of a 2022 Ford E450 Demers Ambulance and had it wrapped with a custom 60th anniversary design.

In lieu of a traditional banquet, a picnic was held in July for career staff, volunteers, life members and their families. A small awards ceremony was held where members were recognized for their service.

The ceremony featured “GBAC On Scene,” a collection of short videos and pictures created and presented by Robert Sweet. This video depicts our dedicated, talented and caring staff hard at work.

Former Vice President David Simonds was awarded Life Membership after serving the agency for 10 years with more than two terms in office. During his time at GBAC, Simonds has also chaired the Nominating, Household and Membership Committees.

GBAC President Mark Procopio, 2021 Volunteer of the Year Vin Maresco and Director of Operations Chris Cullen are shown at the GBAC awards picnic.

GBAC President Mark Procopio, Director of Operations Chris Cullen, and Employee of the Year Ben Luke are shown at the GBAC awards picnic.

EMT Vin Maresco was honored as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year and employee Ben Luke was honored as 2021 Employee of the Year.

GBAC members Jillian Golwitzer-Cullen, Pat Moses, Mike Zinkievich, and board members Matt Sarsfield, Robert Sweet, Alex Hamilton, Dave Weller, Bob Pagano, Mike Bryant and Lisa Hann were honored in recognition of their distinguished service to the agency.

Many members were recognized with years of service pins, with the longest length of service recognized at this picnic of 40 years going to Dave Weller.

The Onondaga County Legislature and Majority Leader Brian F. May presented a resolution to GBAC commemorating 60 years of service in Central New York.

“We’d like to thank our vendors … Nami’s Engraving and Awards, Bull and Bear Roadhouse, Big Kahuna Party Rentals,” GBAC President Mark Procopio said in a press release. “The Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps is proud to continue to serve the greater Baldwinsville community and hope to continue to do so well into the future. Thank you for supporting us.”