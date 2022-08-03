ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps celebrates 60th anniversary

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuiJF_0h3TpmyC00
The Greater Volunteer Ambulance Corps celebrated its 60th anniversary with a custom ambulance wrap.

BALDWINSVILLE — This year, the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps is celebrating 60 years of service.

To commemorate this event, GBAC took delivery of a 2022 Ford E450 Demers Ambulance and had it wrapped with a custom 60th anniversary design.

In lieu of a traditional banquet, a picnic was held in July for career staff, volunteers, life members and their families. A small awards ceremony was held where members were recognized for their service.

The ceremony featured “GBAC On Scene,” a collection of short videos and pictures created and presented by Robert Sweet. This video depicts our dedicated, talented and caring staff hard at work.

Former Vice President David Simonds was awarded Life Membership after serving the agency for 10 years with more than two terms in office. During his time at GBAC, Simonds has also chaired the Nominating, Household and Membership Committees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJEs4_0h3TpmyC00
GBAC President Mark Procopio, 2021 Volunteer of the Year Vin Maresco and Director of Operations Chris Cullen are shown at the GBAC awards picnic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0XVu_0h3TpmyC00
GBAC President Mark Procopio, Director of Operations Chris Cullen, and Employee of the Year Ben Luke are shown at the GBAC awards picnic.

EMT Vin Maresco was honored as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year and employee Ben Luke was honored as 2021 Employee of the Year.

GBAC members Jillian Golwitzer-Cullen, Pat Moses, Mike Zinkievich, and board members Matt Sarsfield, Robert Sweet, Alex Hamilton, Dave Weller, Bob Pagano, Mike Bryant and Lisa Hann were honored in recognition of their distinguished service to the agency.

Many members were recognized with years of service pins, with the longest length of service recognized at this picnic of 40 years going to Dave Weller.

The Onondaga County Legislature and Majority Leader Brian F. May presented a resolution to GBAC commemorating 60 years of service in Central New York.

“We’d like to thank our vendors … Nami’s Engraving and Awards, Bull and Bear Roadhouse, Big Kahuna Party Rentals,” GBAC President Mark Procopio said in a press release. “The Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps is proud to continue to serve the greater Baldwinsville community and hope to continue to do so well into the future. Thank you for supporting us.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Dr. Harold Phillips

Dr. Harold ‘Hal’ Phillips, a long-time resident of Fayetteville, passed on March 15, 2021. Dr. Phillips was the brother of Marilyn Phillips Morey, formerly of Jamesville, N.Y. The family of Hal has prepared a memorial service for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m., at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St., DeWitt. Those who cannot attend may email [email protected] to request the Zoom link to view the service.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Margery A. Pinet, 78

Margery A. Pinet, 78, passed away on June 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Augusta, Maine, she grew up in the Boston area where she attended Medford High School and went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire as an English major. Her teaching career began at North Kingston Rhode Island High School. Her next teaching assignment was at the University of Georgia, Athens where she taught English and was involved in the formation of the Learning Center. In 1979, she joined the faculty of Cazenovia College. Over the next 43 years she served the college in multiple positions. She founded the Learning Resource Center, becoming its director. In 1991 that center was cited in the National Directory of Exemplary Programs in Developmental Education. She served as Program Director of Individualized Studies, Associate Dean of the Summer College, Dean for Academic Affairs, and Executive Vice President. She received the New York State College Learning Skills Association Award for Outstanding Professional Service in the field of Developmental Ec College’s Board of Trustees where she served until 2017. From 2015 to 2016, Marge was called to serve as Interim President using her leadership skills to transition the college to a new presidency.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Margaret A. Barry, 94

Margaret A. Barry, 94, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Francis House, Syracuse. Margaret was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Utica. She was the daughter of Andrew and Mildred (McCarthy) Wind of Victory Parkway, Whitesboro, N.Y. As a teen, she worked at the Wind’s Bakery on Main Street in Whitesboro, founded by her grandfather, Wybo Wind, an immigrant from the Netherlands.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Maria DeSantis and The DeSantis Orchestra Honored by the Chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature

They’ve been making music for 75 years, and so it’s more than likely, you’ve heard The DeSantis Orchestra play at least once or twice. A staple of the Central New York music scene, they perform at community events, festivals, village parks, special events, weddings and private functions. A winner of multiple SAMMY Awards, the orchestra has also backed up notable entertainers including Natalie Cole, Bernadette Peters and Mary Wilson of the Supremes.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County Fair 2022

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
PALMYRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Emt Vin Maresco
cortlandvoice.com

Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend

The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
HOMER, NY
WKTV

New children's bookstore opens in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

CanalFest’22 in Rome starts August 5th

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 CanalFest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal from August 5th through August 7th. Celebrations this year coincide with the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany that happened on August 6th, 1777. The battle was very influential and affected the British and their allies, ending a 20-day siege of Ft. Stanwix 14 days later.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Society
Eagle Newspapers

Caz Chamber to present fifth annual Block Fest weekend

CAZENOVIA — The Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present its fifth annual Caz Block Fest weekend Aug. 20-21. The community celebration will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the traditional Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green, sidewalk sales, held throughout the weekend, “Shred Fest” from 1 to 3 p.m., and “Rock Fest.”
CAZENOVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
waynetimes.com

Civil Service Test needs applicants

The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Schoolhouse rock: Baldwinsville-based nonprofit Clary’s Closet to give away school supplies to 10 students

BALDWINSVILLE — Between inflation and supply chain issues, many families are feeling the strain on their wallets while shopping for school supplies. This month, Clary’s Closet, Inc., is hoping to ease the burden for 10 such families with a back-to-school scavenger hunt. The Baldwinsville nonprofit is hiding 10 painted rocks among the playgrounds of its partner schools, including Elden Elementary. For each student who finds a rock, Clary’s Closet will purchase every item on the supply list provided by that student’s school.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

SpeakWell visits Skaneateles Middle School

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Middle School and SpeakWell – a youth leadership program that licenses its curriculum to school districts across the country, teamed up to host the SpeakWell John Wallace Basketball Camp and the SpeakWell Amy Hargreaves Acting Camps. Both camps took place July 16 and 17 at Skaneateles Middle School.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy