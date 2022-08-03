Veterans Memorial Golf Course suffers $110,000 in damages after fire overnight

Read on www.krem.com
Related
Flames engulfed a boat, spread to a Kennewick home and garage
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters rushed to a residential neighborhood in Kennewick on Friday morning for reports of a boat that was engulfed in flames and spreading to a nearby garage. According to the Kennewick Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire reported on the 700-block of W...
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
KEPR
One dead, two injured after shooting in Pasco neighborhood
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive and Saratoga Lane. This is near Rd 68 and Chapel Hill Blvd.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Man Dies in Collision
A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
Fire destroys Wine Country Concert Series storage unit in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fire near the green overnight at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course caused over $100,000 in damage. Despite the losses, owners say it’s business as usual. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the golf course. They said a person from across the freeway called...
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
Power pole hit-and-run leaves Richland homes without electricity
RICHLAND, Wash. — Homes in the area of Thayer Dr and Longfitt St have been without power for several hours on Thursday morning because of a hit-and-run accident in which a driver struck a power pole and fled the scene. According to a social media notice from the Richland...
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
nbcrightnow.com
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill
HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
northeastoregonnow.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade
A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
Tri-Cities’ longest mural unveiled in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you’ve driven up and down Columbia Drive in Kennewick recently, you may have seen the massive mural on the side of KIE Supply’s building. The 134-foot mural has been claimed as the Tri-Cities’ longest mural; artist Heidi Elkington said at its’ highest point the mural is 14 feet.
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1