ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Pensacola, FL
Football
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Pensacola, FL
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf South Conference#Football Team#Valdosta State#American Football#College Football#Gsc
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man holding infant assaults woman: Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After chasing a woman and hitting her, while holding a one-month-old infant, a Pensacola man is now in the Escambia County Jail being held without bond. Keith Treamel Hollis, Jr., 37, was charged with battery, kidnapping and child abuse, this past weekend. The incident on Saturday, July 30, started when Hollis […]
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29.  During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy