getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
Family of Alabama medical student killed in I-65 crash continues to honor her legacy
It's been two years since a USA medical student was killed in a crash on the I-65 service road in Mobile.
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
WTOK-TV
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office Ret. Lt. Tom Bryars passes away
A veteran law enforcement officer in Baldwin County has passed away.
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
Pensacola man holding infant assaults woman: Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After chasing a woman and hitting her, while holding a one-month-old infant, a Pensacola man is now in the Escambia County Jail being held without bond. Keith Treamel Hollis, Jr., 37, was charged with battery, kidnapping and child abuse, this past weekend. The incident on Saturday, July 30, started when Hollis […]
Jury finds woman guilty of setting up, shooting neighbor in Pensacola
After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury found a woman guilty of attempted second degree murder with a firearm.
WEAR
Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer charged with soliciting minor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer is charged with trying to lure a minor for sex. 44-year-old Jerry Hollingsworth Jr, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with using a compute to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29. During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
Suspected dealer arrested in Northwest Florida, admitted to selling drugs to help mother: arrest report
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested one woman after she was found with several drugs, including 100 grams of meth and fentanyl pills. Amanda Walker, 43, was arrested Thursday, July 28 after deputies searched a home off Bradford Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies found 100 grams of meth, 24 rounds […]
