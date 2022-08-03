Read on pulse2.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock: Why It Fell 3.59%
The stock price of Rocket Companies (RKT) fell by 3.59% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Rocket Companies (RKT) fell by 3.59% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Rocket Companies had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.03),...
HubSpot (HUBS) Stock: Why It Increased 4.93%
The stock price of HubSpot (HUBS) increased by 4.93% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of HubSpot (HUBS) increased by 4.93% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, HubSpot reported a Q2 EPS of $0.44,...
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: Why It Increased 0.31%
The stock price of Expedia (EXPE) increased by 0.31% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Expedia (EXPE) increased by 0.31% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2 EPS...
DoubleVerify (DV) Stock: Why It Increased 5.45%
The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. DoubleVerify had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.06, which was $0.04 lower than...
Cloudflare (NET) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Cloudflare reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.01 higher...
Remitly (RELY) Stock: Why It Increased 11.42%
The stock price of Remitly (RELY) increased by 11.42% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Remitly (RELY) – a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world – jumped up by 11.42% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Remitly’s second quarter results.
Qorvo (QRVO) Stock: Why It Increased 1.63%
The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s first-quarter result. Qorvo reported a Q1 EPS of $2.25, which was $0.14...
Block (SQ) Stock: Why It Fell 2.36%
The stock price of Block (SQ) fell by 2.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Block (SQ) fell by 2.36% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to Block’s second quarter results. For the second quarter, Block reported a Q2 EPS of...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Stock: Why It Fell 2.78%
The stock price of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) fell by 2.78% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) fell by 2.78% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2...
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock: Why It Fell 5.17%
The stock price of Monster Beverage (MNST) fell by 5.17% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Monster Beverage (MNST) fell by 5.17% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a...
Sunrun (RUN) Stock: Why It Increased 3.51%
The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Sunrun had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.06), which was...
Carvana (CVNA) Stock: Why It Surged 40.07%
The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) surged by 40.07% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) surged by 40.07% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Caravan’s second quarter results. Carvana reported a Q2 EPS of ($2.35), which was...
Senseonics (SENS) Stock: Why It Surged 21.56%
The stock price of Senseonics (SENS) surged by 21.56% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Senseonics (SENS) – a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term and implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes – surged by 21.56% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Senseonics Holdings announcing that Anthem is providing coverage for implantable CGM, which includes the Eversense CGM System.
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
Yelp (YELP) Stock: Why It Surged Over 18% Today
The stock price of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) surged over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) surged over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Yelp had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.11, which...
Schlumberger (SLB) Stock: $49 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) recently received a $49 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) recently received a $49 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi increased the price target on Schlumberger from $47 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock: Why It Surged 21.89%
The stock price of Beyond Meat (BYND) surged by 21.89% in the previous trading session. This is why. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results and business update. Beyond Meat reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.53), which was $0.29 lower than analyst estimates of ($1.24). And the revenue for...
Athenex (ATNX) Stock: Why It Rose Over 49% Today
The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to reports that India-based Intas Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are both in talks to buy out Athenex. The deal is reportedly valued somewhere between $200 million and $250 million for a controlling stake in the company.
