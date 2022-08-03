ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke signs contract extension until 2026

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48L5oK_0h3TnkYy00

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

The 24-year-old hit 29 goals last season to help the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League as Championship runners-up.

Solanke, who was capped by England in 2017, joined the south coast club from Liverpool for a reported £19million in January 2019, having begun his career with Chelsea.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “Dom was pivotal to our success last year and to secure his future with us is a significant signal of intent from the club.

“He is a highly impressive individual both on and off the pitch and the fact he has chosen to sign this deal speaks volumes for us as a football club.

“We look forward to seeing him operate at the very top level where he belongs.”

Solanke has scored a total of 49 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions during his time at Vitality Stadium.

However, he struck just three times in 42 Premier League outings for the Cherries before relegation under Eddie Howe in 2020.

Following two prolific seasons in the second tier, he is set to make his top-flight return on Saturday when Scott Parker’s side host Aston Villa.

newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Fabian Schar: Newcastle determined to live up to expectations after opening win

Fabian Schar is happy to bear the expectation of Newcastle’s fans after blasting away the early-season cobwebs with an opening-day piledriver. The Magpies dominated against promoted Nottingham Forest from start to finish at St James’ Park on Saturday but were repeatedly frustrated until the Switzerland international finally beat debutant keeper Dean Henderson with a 22-yard rocket 13 minutes into the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
