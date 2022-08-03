Read on capitolwolf.com
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
foxillinois.com
Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
wdbr.com
Woman killed in auto crash
A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
1470 WMBD
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
hoiabc.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a...
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Taylorville Police warns against scams
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams. In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver. This is […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Man caught on video throwing, punching dog
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of beating a dog. On Monday, the Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted of a video of a man beating a dog. The video reportedly showed the man throwing the dog against a wall and punching...
Central Illinois Proud
Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
No one injured in Litchfield building collapse
The Litchfield Illinois Fire Department and other responders assisted in a partial building collapse Aug. 6, 2022. All occupants inside the building were accounted for.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
1470 WMBD
Why was there crime scene tape around gas stations?
PEORIA, Ill. – If you’ve seen a police presence and crime scene tape around some Peoria gas stations Wednesday, you’re not alone. Problem is, we can’t tell you much about what may be going on at local Shell stations in Peoria, along with one near the Paradice Casino in East Peoria.
