Univar Solutions (UNVR) Q2 2022 Financial Results / Guidance Raised

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
HubSpot (HUBS) Stock: Why It Increased 4.93%
The stock price of HubSpot (HUBS) increased by 4.93% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of HubSpot (HUBS) increased by 4.93% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, HubSpot reported a Q2 EPS of $0.44,...
Remitly (RELY) Stock: Why It Increased 11.42%
The stock price of Remitly (RELY) increased by 11.42% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Remitly (RELY) – a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world – jumped up by 11.42% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Remitly’s second quarter results.
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: Why It Increased 0.31%
The stock price of Expedia (EXPE) increased by 0.31% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Expedia (EXPE) increased by 0.31% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2 EPS...
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why It Increased 16.57%
The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Atlassian had reported a Q4 EPS of $0.27, which was...
DoubleVerify (DV) Stock: Why It Increased 5.45%
The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. DoubleVerify had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.06, which was $0.04 lower than...
Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock: Why It Fell 3.59%
The stock price of Rocket Companies (RKT) fell by 3.59% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Rocket Companies (RKT) fell by 3.59% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Rocket Companies had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.03),...
Sunrun (RUN) Stock: Why It Increased 3.51%
The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Sunrun had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.06), which was...
Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock: Why It Surged 21.89%
The stock price of Beyond Meat (BYND) surged by 21.89% in the previous trading session. This is why. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results and business update. Beyond Meat reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.53), which was $0.29 lower than analyst estimates of ($1.24). And the revenue for...
Twilio (TWLO) Stock: Why It Fell 13.58%
The stock price of Twilio (TWLO) fell by 13.58% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Twilio (TWLO) fell by 13.58% in the previous trading session. Investors had responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2...
Qorvo (QRVO) Stock: Why It Increased 1.63%
The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s first-quarter result. Qorvo reported a Q1 EPS of $2.25, which was $0.14...
Block (SQ) Stock: Why It Fell 2.36%
The stock price of Block (SQ) fell by 2.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Block (SQ) fell by 2.36% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to Block’s second quarter results. For the second quarter, Block reported a Q2 EPS of...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Stock: Why It Fell 2.78%
The stock price of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) fell by 2.78% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) fell by 2.78% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2...
Zillow Group (Z And ZG) Stock: Why It Fell Over 1%
The stock price of Zillow (Z and ZG) fell over 1% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Zillow (Z and ZG) fell over 1% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Below were the highlights:. — Consolidated Q2...
Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill
EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire)
Schlumberger (SLB) Stock: $49 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) recently received a $49 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) recently received a $49 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi increased the price target on Schlumberger from $47 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Carvana (CVNA) Stock: Why It Surged 40.07%
The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) surged by 40.07% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) surged by 40.07% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Caravan’s second quarter results. Carvana reported a Q2 EPS of ($2.35), which was...
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock: Why It Fell 5.17%
The stock price of Monster Beverage (MNST) fell by 5.17% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Monster Beverage (MNST) fell by 5.17% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a...
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
