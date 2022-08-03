Read on www.kgncnewsnow.com
kgncnewsnow.com
Back To School Job Fair For WT Students
As students prepare to return to the classrooms this fall, many will be looking for employment. West Texas A&M University is hosting a job fair for students on August 25th from 11 am to 2 pm. This back-to-school fair will be on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian...
kgncnewsnow.com
High Plains Food Bank Offering Food Program For Seniors
High Plains Food Bank will be offering a Commodity Supplemental Food Program on Wednesday, August 10th from 1 to 3 pm. The event will be held at Nazarene Family Church in Amarillo, located at 1410 La Plata Street. Seniors 60 and older who are eligible and meet the household income...
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Amarillo House Fire
An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
