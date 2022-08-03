Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November

Read on siouxcityjournal.com
Sioux City Journal
Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl
As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best-proven solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of ongoing drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive...
Sioux City Journal
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours later, after her contractions started, after...
Sioux City Journal
Growing fentanyl overdoses spurs search for solution
As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best-proven solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive to...
Sioux City Journal
Friday, August 5 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Thank you teachers
Where did the summer go? Soon it will be time for students to return to their schools. In addition to their family and friends, they will need the help of the entire educational team -- teachers, administration and support staff. It has been a difficult time for many of them with COVID, budget cuts, short staffing, and increasing disagreements over social and cultural issues. Our public schools are the backbone of the education system that teaches the next generation history, facts, and how to be thoughtful citizens. We can help our schools by donating school supplies, volunteering in the schools and letting educators know we support them. It is a tough job, they may not feel heard and appreciated, and they are weary from the extra stresses and responsibilities of the pandemic.
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
Sioux City Journal
Watch now: Severe storms and flooding possible this weekend in Iowa
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. Get a complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa in our weekend forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across...
