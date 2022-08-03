ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Bloomfield to improve town’s two libraries

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

At a special meeting on July 28, the Bloomfield Town Council voted to appropriate $1.5 million to make improvements to the town’s two library buildings.

The Town Council had directed the Library Building Committee to move forward with increasing the square footage of the new Prosser Library plan by 30,169 square feet. The committee found that the cost would be $1.5 million, but would increase significantly - to $2.5 million, due to inflation - if the funding is delayed beyond the end of July, hence the special meeting to act on the funding. The funds would also include some renovations to the P. Faith McMahon Wintonbury Library.

The resolution includes the appropriation of a $1 million Library Construction Grant from the state for the Prosser Library project. Funds are being moved from several line items in the 2023 Capital Fund budget, including IT improvements, open space acquisition, and others, including $200,000 to renovate the Town Hall mechanical room floor.

In the public comment portion of the meeting, residents were overwhelmingly in support of the increase. One asked that any leftover funds be returned to the accounts.

“My only request is, if any of that $1.5 million isn’t used,” said resident Gail Riley, “if that money could be put back from where it was taken from.”

A second resolution approved the use of unionized workers for the library projects. Presentations had been previously made by the Greater Hartford-New Britain Trades Council at Administration and Education Subcommittees meetings, citing the benefits of using a Project Labor Agreement for the project.

Support from residents who spoke at the public hearing was also notably in favor of using union workers. The proposal also includes a 25% local worker rate, meaning Bloomfield residents will be utilized to work on the projects.

“When you go cheap, when you go non-union, you get what you pay for,” one resident said. “Unions work safe. They have a plan on safety. They have a plan on how to finish the job on time. They try to bring in more people for fair wages - honest work, honest money. You can’t go wrong with that.”

The motion passed unanimously for the funding, and 8-0 with one abstention for the union contract.

For more information, visit www.bloomfieldct.gov .

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

